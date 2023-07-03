Tippah County’s unemployment rate was recorded at 2.6% for May 2023, tied with three other counties as the 11th lowest unemployment rate in the state, according to the Mississippi Employment Security Commission’s report released recently.
Tippah’s May 2023 rate of 2.6% was down from April’s rate of 2.4%, which was also ranked in a five-way tie for ninth in the state and is an improvement from the report from May 2022 that listed a 3.1% jobless rate.
Tippah County’s labor force for May 2023 was set at 9,670 compared to 9,810 in April, and 9,720 in May a year ago.
Benton County reported an unemployment rate of 3.7%, tying them with George and Panola counties at 58th out of the state’s 82 counties. Benton County’s labor force estimate of 3,000 for May is down 30 people from last month’s labor force number of 3,030 and down 50 people from last year’s reported number of 3,050.
Benton County’s rate of 3.7% is an improvement from the May 2022 number of 4.4%.
For May 2023, the number of employed persons in Tippah County was estimated at 9,420, down from 9,570 in April but slightly up from 9,410 in May 2022.
In Benton County, the employed persons estimate was set at 2,890 – a decrease from 2,930 from April 2023 and the reported number of 2,910 in May 2022.
Counties with the 15 lowest unemployment rates (including ties) reported in Mississippi in May 2023 included:
1. Rankin – 2.1%;
1. Union – 2.1%;
3. Lafayette – 2.2%;
4. Lamar – 2.3%;
5. Scott – 2.4%;
6. Choctaw – 2.5%;
6. Covington – 2.5%;
6. Madison – 2.5%;
6. Pontotoc – 2.5%;
6. Prentiss – 2.5%;
11. Desoto – 2.6%;
11. Lee – 2.6%;
11. Smith – 2.6%;
11. Tippah – 2.6%;
15. Itawamba – 2.7%;
15. Lincoln – 2.7%;
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for May 2023 at 3.2 percent decreased two-tenths of a percentage point over the month to a new historic low. The rate was five-tenths of a percentage point lower than the 3.7 percent reported for May 2022. The Nation’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate at 3.7 percent increased three-tenths of a percentage point over the month and one-tenth of a percentage point from the year ago rate of 3.6 percent.
In May 2023, the number of employed Mississippians rose over the month by 3,100 to 1,206,900. The number of unemployed Mississippians decreased by 2,000 over the month to a new historic low of 39,900.
The number of nonfarm jobs in Mississippi for May 2023 was a record high at 1,178,700. According to the seasonally adjusted results from a survey of Mississippi employers, there were 300 more nonfarm jobs than April 2023. Over the year the number of nonfarm jobs has increased 16,600. The Professional & Business Services sector and the Education & Health Services sector had the largest monthly employment increases.
Seasonally adjusted data removes the effects of events that follow a more or less regular pattern each year such as the influences of weather, holidays, the opening and closing of schools, and other recurring seasonal events. These adjustments make it easier to observe the cyclical and other non-seasonal movements in a data series. Amounts are seasonally adjusted at the National and State levels only.
Unadjusted
Mississippi’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for May 2023 was 3.0 percent, increasing three-tenths of a percentage point from the previous month’s rate of 2.7 percent. When compared to May 2022, the rate decreased seven-tenths of a percentage point over the year. The Nation’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for May 2023 at 3.4 percent increased three-tenths of a percentage point over the month but was unchanged over the year.
Mississippi’s not seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment had an increase of 1,900 jobs over the month and had 17,200 more jobs than one year ago. Industry sectors registering the largest monthly employment gains were Professional & Business Services; Education & Health Services; and Trade, Transportation & Utilities.
For the month of May 2023, twenty-nine counties in Mississippi posted unemployment rates less than or equal to the state’s rate of 3.0 percent. Rankin and Union Counties posted the lowest unemployment rate for the month of May at 2.1 percent followed by Lafayette County at 2.2 percent. Jefferson County had the highest unemployment rate for May at 10.2 percent followed by Issaquena County at 7.9 percent.
