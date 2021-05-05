TIPPAH • This weekend, Tippah County residents will have an opportunity to help local charities and organizations while making Tippah County a more beautiful place, free of roadside trash and litter that is a common sight around many roads in the community.
The 2021 Tippah County Trash-Off, a collaborative effort between Tippah County organizations, volunteers, and participating sponsors to pick up trash and beautify the community, is underway. The event, which has 28 organizations and 22 sponsors currently participating, is a dual effort to both clean up Tippah County as well as raise funds for different local causes and organizations.
“The purpose of the Trash Off, basically, is to bring awareness about the trash situation,” event chairman Roger Childs said. “Also in this process, we can hopefully give the organizations, as long as they can get the volunteers, some money to help with their cause or anything that their organization is doing.”
Despite whole organizations participating in the event, individuals are also encouraged to help their preferred organization or cause by volunteering their time to pick up trash, a process that Childs explains.
“Just contact one of the groups and say, ‘Hey, I want to pick up,’” Childs says. “Of course this year, the groups are providing their own garbage bags, which has to be a minimum of thirty gallons. So they can just go out and pick up trash, and we definitely want them to take before and after pictures if possible and send them in or post them to Facebook. Just pick out which group, pick it up, and then bring it on the 8th and the 22nd and tell us which group to apply it to.”
The drop-off dates for trash are May 8 and May 22 from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. at the RES location at 1041 CR 549. The dumpsters will be on the backside of the lot and will only be available on those days.
“We also do the can redemption up at Ripley Feed,” Childs adds. “Basically, for every ten pounds of cans that gets turned in, it counts as a bag of trash. And then Ripley Feed pays them for the amount of the cans per pound, and then The Peoples Bank gives them the amount per pound again.”
Childs says this particular aspect of the pickup is to aid in recycling, and will also go toward an organization of the individual’s choice. Cans may be dropped off at Ripley Feed at normal business hours between May 8 and May 22.
“We don’t want the cans just going in the landfill, we’d rather them be recycled,” Childs says. “So Ripley Feed has done a great job in helping us with that every year. The cans don’t have to be crushed, they can be whole. They also need to be labeled in duct tape with the name of the group.”
Despite the first pickup day not officially starting until this weekend, some good samaritans, such as a group of volunteers from Beech Hill Church of Christ, have already begun cleanup. This group of 24 volunteers spent a Sunday afternoon picking up trash.
“During a two-hour period, 27 bags of trash and five bags of aluminum cans were collected, beautifying western Tippah County,” Volunteer Coordinator Bruce Alt stated. “In addition, a twin mattress and other forms of unsightly debris were removed from these Tippah County roads. The dedicated community volunteers from Gravestown sincerely thank Roger Childs, The Peoples Bank, and participating Tippah County merchants for their strong support of this community service program.”
Organizations participating in this year's Trash Off include: Spout Springs VFD, Falkner VFD, Three Forks VFD, New Hope TCDC, Dumas TCDC, Mt. Hebron TCDC, Tippah County 4-H Council, My Choices, Dry Creek VFD, Pleasant Hll Baptist Church Youth, Antioch TCDC, Pine Grove FFA, Dry Creek Community Alliance, Walnut VFD, Ripley 2nd Baptist Church Youth, Ruckersville TCDC, Gravestown VFD, First Evangelistical Church Youth, Rock Hill MB Church Youth, Spout Springs 4-H, Palmer Baptist Church Youth, Ripley Boys & Girls Club, Campground UM Church Youth, Ripley Main Street Association, Falkner Baptist Church Youth, Tippah Toys for Tots - Together for Tippah, and House of Prayer and Deliverance.
The event is made possible through the pledges and support of a number of sponsors. Sponsors include: Waste Connections, Inc., Southern Sentinel, Inc., The Peoples Bank, McDonald's, Hankins Forest Products/ Hankins, Inc, Henderson Pest Control, Coombs Realty, Farm Bureau, Ashley Furniture, A&B Distributors, Inc., City of Ripley, Food Giant, Tippah County, City of Walnut, CB&S Bank, Mi Pueblo, Oil-Dri Corporation, Subway, Inc., City of Falkner, Woodman of the World, Ripley First Monday Trade Day, and Tomlinson Farm and Building Supply.