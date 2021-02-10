Together for Tippah has been assisting local families in the community with various needs for many years and became officially organized in its current form in 2015.
Dianne Holman has worked with the organization since 2018 and has led several efforts to assist residents with needs for school, holidays and other basic needs.
“We are always looking for additional volunteers for our programs, including office work, making deliveries, and being available for donation drop-offs and pickups,” said Holman.
The COVID pandemic has left Together for Tippah unable to host fundraisers to assist with their programs. However, they have seen an increase in the number of families who needed assistance.
“We provided food assistance to approximately 70 children after schools closed last March for the pandemic,” said Holeman. “We’ve received most of our funding from donations, churches, and the CREATE Foundation. In the past, we’ve hosted fundraisers such as t-shirt sales, family fun days, and weight lifting meets. We haven’t held any so far in 2021 but are looking into options.”
Together for Tippah recognizes and observes National Act of Kindness Day, which this year is Feb. 17. This time period coincides with the founding of Together for Tippah as a nonprofit.
Another major effort for the group is the annual Christmas Program that provides needed clothes and toys to local children who would otherwise not have gifts during the season. Holeman said there has been an increase each year with families applying for assistance through the Christmas program.
There is an annual school supply drive to help with back to school needs for area students in late July and early August. Each county school keeps a supply closet for kids who need supplies and Together for Tippah assists with keeping those filled. The organization solicits backpacks, paper, pencils, notebooks, binders, crayons, and markers. Together for Tippah also helps school students with formal events, like Prom, to obtain clothes and dresses.
Families who have been homeless or living in poor conditions have received assistance in finding a new place to live have used the nonprofit to find a rental within their budget. Any family seeking help should contact the office and complete an application for eligibility. Together for Tippah also collaborates with churches, social services, and schools to ensure the families with the greatest needs are served first.
Holeman had this to say about her time at Together for Tippah.
“The most rewarding part is watching our community pull together to help each other. These people are our neighbors, friends, and family. This organization is a way to help where and when we can and to make a difference in our hometown.”
Anyone who wishes to contribute, volunteer, learn more about the organization or seek assistance themselves may contact the office at 662-993-5683 or email togetherfortippah@gmail.com.