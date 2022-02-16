The Town of Dumas Mayor and Board of Aldermen met on Friday, Jan. 21. In attendance were Mayor Lawson, Stephen Floyd, Brad Hill, Kathleen Henson, John Orman and Tiffany Rinehart.
Brad Hill gave a Fire Department update. The phone company requested putting a tower in the Town of Dumas. The tower would have to be fifty feet tall and won’t work, as there would be no room for expansion on either side of the Fire Dept. The company wants the tower in the town. The town will receive $250,000 over the span of 30 years. Brad Hill stated that he had a spot for the tower.
John Orman stated that Wanda Dains contacted him on Friday, wondering why Buzz Plaxico wasn’t working on the hydrants and installing the water lines. Plaxico claims he was waiting on the town’s decision. John Orman and Mayor Lawson contacted Cook Coggins Engineers to find out how much money was in the account.
There is an issue with the water department’s map. They are all different. Cook Coggins says that potential additions for three locations (Pine Grove School, Hank's, and the pasture across from Hank’s) has an issue to get to the water lines. Kathleen Henson stated that there should be a special meeting between The Town of Dumas, Dumas-Pine Grove Water Association and Cook Coggins to discuss where and how the money should be spent that was received from the grant. Jack Griffin stated that $61,000 was in the account that didn’t include hydrants being put in. Simmer on Down, Wesley Church, and Pine Grove School have pumper hydrants. Buzz Plaxico had seven hydrants purchased, while Cook Coggins has four. The hydrants need to be moved for safety precautions. There isn’t a hydrant at Wesley Church.
Hill stated that each hydrant needs to be a pumper hydrant. Kathleen Henson asked that the Fire Department, Town of Dumas, Water Board, Cook Coggins, Jack Griffin and Buzz Plaxico meet to discuss the funds and additions to the water system improvements. Nick Brawner will need to carry the information to the water board. Brad Hill stated there were time studies done on the hydrants for flow to fill the trucks.
Tiffany Rinehart read the minutes and Town Budget, which were accepted.
The town hall and fire department are still on the Dixie-Net Internet. TEPA Connect will cost $215.40 for both phone and internet. Mayor Lawson deposited $10,000 in the account. John Orman stated that too many fire department kits were ordered but they will be put up and used later. The budget was accepted. The $50,000 grant received will be deposited into the Special Fire Department Fund. Stephen Floyd stated that any town projects need to be overseen with Mayor Lawson and that the water board must be present. John Orman stated that the community building has been being rented for many years and the tables and chairs need to be replaced. Mayor Lawson asked John Orman to look at pricing at the company U-Line. They can be shipped to Avertt and John Orman could bring them to the community building. Each table is $95.00 and if four or more are ordered they will be $85.00 each. Ten tables need to be replaced.
A motion to order the tables and chairs when the new debit cards come in was accepted. The meeting was adjourned at 7 pm.