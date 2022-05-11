The Town of Dumas will hold a special election on Tuesday, May 17 to fill the Alderman seat vacated by Kathleen Henson, who resigned. It is between Kyle Knowles and Jeff Bryan. 

The election will be held for voters within the city limits from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at the TCDC building.

lauren.gay@journalinc.com

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus