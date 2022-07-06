The Board of Aldermen of the Town of Falkner met on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. Present were: Mayor Ross Gay, Alderman Jonathan Weatherly, Alderman Brandon Butler, Alderman Petie Rutherford, Alderwoman Susan Rutherford, B. Sean Akins, Town Attorney; Tracy Jeter, Town Clerk, Charles Terry, Jacob Bates and David Hobson. Absent were Vice Mayor and Alderman Kenny Shelton.
Highlights of the meeting included approval of a public hearing for the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) District 2 Hazard Mitigation Plan, transfer of funds from the general fund to the water fund, and hiring Jim Jackson as a part-time town employee.
The Board unanimously approved the scheduling of a public hearing on June 7, 2022 to express public desire to participate in the MEMA District 2 Hazard Mitigation Plan. To qualify for mitigation grants, state and local governments are required to develop and implement hazard mitigation plans. Disaster loss reduction measures are carried out through the development of state and local hazard mitigation plans and the implementation of those plans.
Other motions that were unanimously approved, unless otherwise noted:
• that James Alberson's water bill should be corrected the sum of $44.19.
• that the sum of $19,182.83 shall be transferred from the general fund to the water fund.
• that the claim in the sum of $19,182.83 to Luckett Pump and Well Service should be paid.
• that Jim Jackson is hereby hired as a part-time employee at a rate of $10.00 per hour.