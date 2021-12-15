HICKORY FLAT – On Saturday, December 4th, the town of Hickory Flat hosted the first town-sponsored Christmas parade in decades. There have been a few more recent Christmas parades in the town but they were hosted by the school.
Though the event was the first of its kind in years, organizers feel it was a success.
“I have Heard nothing but positive feedback on success of the town parade,” said Mayor Peggy Moffitt.
The event began with a two hour mini festival with a candyland theme. A hot dinner was served free of charge which included homemade chili made and donated by a number of community members. The chili was accompanied by crackers, Hot cocoa, cupcakes and cold drinks, many of which were donated by local residents. The festival also included visits with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus, games, live music, and face painting – all free of charge.
Attendance exceeded the expectations of event planners. Participation in the parade itself was also higher than anticipated. There were entries of floats, antique vehicles, all terrain vehicles, fire trucks, horses and more.
“The event turned out better than I could have ever imagined. Even with all the stress of the day, I’m grateful to have been involved and honored to have been asked to be a part of making such a great memory,” said committee member Elisha Stice.
The mayor and board of Aldermen appointed an event committee to plan the parade. The committee included Elisha Stice, Stephanie Moffitt, Therese Mills, Chelsea Jones, Joyce Brock and Amy Riles. Many other organizations and individuals worked together to make the event successful.
As parade day drew near, the chance of rain grew high. The Hickory Flat Volunteer Fire Department rallied to empty their building and provide ample indoor space for the festival portion of the event. First Baptist Church provided parking, tables and chairs, and more.
Police Chief Clint Moffitt was assisted in closing roads by other agencies and a number of community members.
“Credit should be given to all of the planning committee, participants who stepped up to be in the parade, those who helped with traffic control, and those who volunteered in any way including donations and preparing food,” said Mayor Moffitt. “Last but not least we especially thank all of the attendees who showed up to enjoy the event. I have never seen that many people at an event in the town of Hickory Flat. The grand finale for me was seeing groups of people huddled together talking and fellowshipping after the parade had finished. This was just great for the town and community.”