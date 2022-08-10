A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
High school sports reporter & digital producer
WALNUT • Walnut’s Mayor and Board of Aldermen took care of the following items of business during their monthly meeting Tuesday, Aug. 2, at 6 p.m.
Following call to order, establishment of quorum, and Invocation, the following business was transacted.
All votes were unanimous unless otherwise noted in this article.
The board:
• Approved the agenda.
• Approved the July minutes.
• Heard reports concerning standing and special committees.
• Heard reports from department heads.
• Approved a request for a sign variance from Family Dollar/Dollar Tree. The group sought a bigger sign.
• Approved advertising for a new fire truck.
• Approved pay increases for certifications. Meghan Burchfield recently completed a three year Mississippi Certified Municipal Clerk (CMC) program.
The program gives municipal officials who complete it a chance to obtain both state and national certification in their positions.
Meghan's certification was through the Mississippi Clerks & Tax Collectors, Association of Mississippi in cooperation with Mississippi State University Extension Service, Mayor Vicki Skinner said.
Steven Hopper recently completed a sewer course.
• Scheduled a budget work session Monday, Aug. 8.
• Approved July 2022 Claims dockets.
• Approved privilege licenses issued for July 2022.
• Adjourned.
dillon.barnes@journalinc.com
Dillon covers high school sports.
