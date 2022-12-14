The Town of Walnut Board of Aldermen met on Nov. 1, 2022. Mayor Vicki Skinner and aldermen Allan Crum, Larry Dollar, Josh James, Manse Pulliam, and Scott Pulliam were present.
The board:
- Approved agenda
- Approved minutes from Oct. 4, 2022 meeting
- Heard public comments regarding funding for repaving Ridge Road was not available, no action was taken
- Approved Chief Anglin's recommendation to hire Tommy Garrett as a part-time police officer effective immediately
- Approved Chief Anglin's recommendation to move officers Don Austin and Marty Stevens from part-time police officer positions to full-time hours; making them eligible for vacation and insurance benefits while their hourly rate remains the same
- Approved closing of the old CDBG gas project bank account which was opened in 1995 and to transfer the balance of $810.09 to the regular gas fund account
- The board received a bid tabulation sheet for the ARC Frontage Road project, which will be reviewed and taken under advisement
- Approved offer to Waste Connections for the same rate of natural gas that all other commercial/industrial accounts are charged
- Approved installation of culvert to assist with drainage onto Garon Nelson's property once a survey has been completed and final recommendation for installation made by engineer Shane Caldwell
- No action was taken regarding changing the water rate inside the city limits and the one-mile blanket area prior to outside the city limits
- Approved grant variances to Jacob Bates and Brady Harris to place mobile/manufactured homes on Dunn Road
- Two written bids were reviewed for paving work on Pannell Road: $14,500 for 500 feet of asphalt from A&B Construction, $13,500 for 500 feet of asphalt and patch holes and pack from JDH Construction
- Approved the lower bid from JDH Construction to complete 500 feet of asphalt work and patch and pack holes for $13,500
- Approved executive session to discuss personnel matters
- Approved acceptance of payment for one-half of the land sold by the town and Tippah Co. Development to Royal Oak for the sale of the land
- Approved claims dockets for Oct. 2022
- No action was taken on a list of privilege licenses totaling $592.50, issued in Oct. 2022
- Adjourned the meeting.
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...A portion of North Mississippi, including the following
counties, Lee, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tippah and Union.
* WHEN...Until 530 AM CST.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Overflowing poor drainage areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 223 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Tupelo, Booneville, Pontotoc, Baldwyn, Trace State Park,
Saltillo, Guntown, Ecru, Jumpertown, New Harmony, Furrs,
Troy, Blair, Randolph, Wheeler, Sherman, Thaxton, Algoma,
Blue Springs and Endville.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee,
including the following areas, in North Mississippi, Alcorn,
Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee MS,
Marshall, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tallahatchie,
Tippah, Tishomingo, Union and Yalobusha. In West Tennessee,
Chester, Decatur, Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, Henderson and McNairy.
* WHEN...Through this evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains
and ditches may become clogged with debris.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Continued heavy rain across the watch area could lead to
flooding through this evening. An additional 1 to 2 inches
could be possible in the watch area.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&