Trout, Troy

Trout

The Mississippi Principal Advisory Council announced its full list of members for the 2022-2023 school year. Among those selected was Troy Trout, Hickory Flat Attendance Center’s first-year principal. He is one of 32 new members on the council and the sole representative of Benton County School District.

