The Mississippi Principal Advisory Council announced its full list of members for the 2022-2023 school year. Among those selected was Troy Trout, Hickory Flat Attendance Center’s first-year principal. He is one of 32 new members on the council and the sole representative of Benton County School District.
The council, which was formed in 2021 and consists of 45 school principals from across Mississippi, aims to consult with the State Superintendent of Education to ensure high-level teaching and learning is happening across the state. Their goal is to provide educators with the information, resources and support necessary to be successful.
“Hearing directly from Mississippi principals is essential to better understand what achievements and challenges they experience at their respective schools,” said Dr. Kim Benton, state superintendent of education, interim. “I look forward to meeting all MPAC members soon to assess their needs and share MDE resources that can improve student outcomes.”
Trout, a native of New Albany, is in his 21st year as an educator in Mississippi. He spent the first 19 years of his career within the New Albany School District before being hired as the assistant principal in Hickory Flat last year. This year, however, he’s stepped into a new role as the head principal, and now as a member of the MPAC.
“I’m very honored,” Trout said. “I’m glad to serve in this role as a member of the council. I want to take what I can learn and help us make Benton County Schools and Hickory Flat Attendance Center better.”
As a new member of the MPAC, Trout expressed his eagerness to begin working with the state’s Department of Education directly. Learning as much as possible in order to aid Hickory Flat Attendance Center going forward under his leadership is one of his main points of emphasis while on the advisory council.
“It’s very high on my mind right now,” Trout said. “I want to explain how much is going on on an average attendance center’s campus. I really want to bring that perspective to the committee to not forget about us little guys. I want to make sure that we at the attendance center level are being represented, my job is to be the voice for us.”
After being with the New Albany School District for nearly two decades, being the principal at Hickory Flat Attendance Center, which serves students from pre-k through 12th grade, has been an adjustment for Trout. With it comes the need for a different perspective and ability to problem-solve than he’s had to have previously.
“I was aware of what an attendance center was, what it was for and that they were often in rural settings,” Trout said. “But, I had no idea just how much goes into making an attendance center run. I could be dealing with a child from pre-k scraping a knee all the way to a 12th grader needing a transcript to apply to college. It’s just a different set of challenges on a day-to-day basis.”
