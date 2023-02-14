After one year as head principal at Hickory Flat Attendance Center, Troy Trout is resigning from his post.
Trout is doing so to take the same position at West Union Attendance Center. He will finish the school year at Hickory Flat before becoming the head principal at West Union.
Though a final date for Trout's employment has yet to be set, Benton County School District is already taking applications for the soon-to-be vacant role.
"We hope to have that person selected before the end of the year so that he can work with them and have it be a smooth transition," Benton County Superintendent Dr. Regina Biggers said. "That would be ideal."
Trout served as the assistant principal for one year at Hickory Flat prior to being promoted to the head principal position.
Trout, a New Albany native, is in his 21st year as an educator in Mississippi. He spent the first 19 years of his career in the New Albany School District before arriving in Benton County as the assistant principal at Hickory Flat. He was named head principal at Hickory Flat prior to the 2022-2023 school year.
"He has done a great job (as Hickory Flat's principal)," Biggers said.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO
MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...
* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From 9 AM Tuesday to midnight CST Tuesday night.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&