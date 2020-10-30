tot
By Tina Campbell Meadows Managing Editor

Saturday is Halloween. There are plenty of activities for little ghosts and goblins around Tippah and Benton counties. Despite concerns over COVID-19 several organizations and businesses have haunted trails, corn mazes, fall festivals, and trunk-or-treats planned.

Halloween Day activities included:

• First Monday Trade Days in Ripley will have trick-or-trade with the vendors all day long. There will be a costume contest at 2 p.m. There is no fee to participate in the trick-or trade or the costume contest. There will be pony rides, carriage rides, bouncy houses, and games for an armband fee.

• Arella Farm in Lamar will have a costume contest for the children at 1 p.m. The alpaca farm will be giving away candy, and visitors can participate in the corn maze and haunted trail. The farm will be open 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.  It is located at 4600 Lamar Road.

• Dry Creek Fire Department is hosting Trick-R-Treating The Trail at the Creepy Creek Haunted Trail. The festivities will be 5 - 7 p.m. Kids can walk the trail, get candy, and meet the characters in a scaled-down atmosphere. The trail will open at 7:30 p.m. Creep Creek Haunted Trail is located at 2771 County Road 601, Booneville.

• Grace Cafe & Eatery will be hosting the first ever GRACEFALL! "We would love to invite everyone set up a booth, candy stand, or chill in our patio side parking lot. Of course our coffee bar will be open and we will be serving a small menu for dinner," said owner Rob Hodges. This event will be Halloween night from 6-9 p.m. If you or your business would like to be apart of Gracefall by setting up a booth, candy stand, or if you would like to do chili please message or call for more information (662)993-8207.

• There will be trunk-or-treat at North Ripley Baptist Church, 1215 North Main Street, from 5 to 7 p.m.

• Need A Haircut will have their annual costume contest on Halloween beginning at 6 p.m.

• Clark's Country Store in Dumas will have a Trunk or Treat from 3-6 p.m.

• There will be a Halloween skating party at Funzone 2 106 Tyson drive  from 6:30 p.m. - midnight. $12 admission for all ages.

Halloween and trick-or-treating safety tips

• Choose costumes made of flame-retardant materials.

• Carry a flashlight or glow sticks.

• Establish boundaries and a curfew.

• Accompany younger children.

• Go to well-lit homes, accept treats at the door and never go inside.

• Dress for the weather.

• Wear reflective tape or carry a flashlight.

• Go out in groups, preferably with an adult.

• Visit neighborhoods you know.

• Use sidewalks and crosswalks.

• Stop only at homes with the porch lights on.

• Watch out for cars.

• Stay away from stray and wild animals.

• Check candy before eating it and don’t eat too much.

