Saturday is Halloween. There are plenty of activities for little ghosts and goblins around Tippah and Benton counties. Despite concerns over COVID-19 several organizations and businesses have haunted trails, corn mazes, fall festivals, and trunk-or-treats planned.
Halloween Day activities included:
• First Monday Trade Days in Ripley will have trick-or-trade with the vendors all day long. There will be a costume contest at 2 p.m. There is no fee to participate in the trick-or trade or the costume contest. There will be pony rides, carriage rides, bouncy houses, and games for an armband fee.
• Arella Farm in Lamar will have a costume contest for the children at 1 p.m. The alpaca farm will be giving away candy, and visitors can participate in the corn maze and haunted trail. The farm will be open 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. It is located at 4600 Lamar Road.
• Dry Creek Fire Department is hosting Trick-R-Treating The Trail at the Creepy Creek Haunted Trail. The festivities will be 5 - 7 p.m. Kids can walk the trail, get candy, and meet the characters in a scaled-down atmosphere. The trail will open at 7:30 p.m. Creep Creek Haunted Trail is located at 2771 County Road 601, Booneville.
• There will be trunk-or-treat at North Ripley Baptist Church, 1215 North Main Street, from 5 to 7 p.m.
• Need A Haircut will have their annual costume contest on Halloween beginning at 6 p.m.
• Clark's Country Store in Dumas will have a Trunk or Treat from 3-6 p.m.
• There will be a Halloween skating party at Funzone 2 106 Tyson drive from 6:30 p.m. - midnight. $12 admission for all ages.
Halloween and trick-or-treating safety tips
• Choose costumes made of flame-retardant materials.
• Carry a flashlight or glow sticks.
• Establish boundaries and a curfew.
• Accompany younger children.
• Go to well-lit homes, accept treats at the door and never go inside.
• Dress for the weather.
• Wear reflective tape or carry a flashlight.
• Go out in groups, preferably with an adult.
• Visit neighborhoods you know.
• Use sidewalks and crosswalks.
• Stop only at homes with the porch lights on.
• Watch out for cars.
• Stay away from stray and wild animals.
• Check candy before eating it and don’t eat too much.