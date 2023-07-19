RIPLEY - The City of Ripley Police Department has determined that a reported shooting that took place Tuesday afternoon was self-inflicted, officials with the department said.
The incident took place Tuesday afternoon at approximately 1:45 p.m. at the Ripley Vape Shop, located at 400 E. Walnut Street. Police responded to a reported shooting, with EMS arriving on the scene prior to the report due to being in close proximity to the shop and getting flagged down by nearby residents.
EMS immediately began treating an individual with a gunshot wound to the torso, and shortly transported the victim, a 42-year-old male, to the Tippah County Hospital emergency room. Life-saving efforts were undertaken, but the victim died shortly after arrival.
Investigators with the Ripley Police Department surveyed the scene shortly after the victim was transported to TCH, and through their investigation, determined that the fatal injuries were self-inflicted. No other individuals were harmed.
The victim's name has not been released at this time.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 degrees expected.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&