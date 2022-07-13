RIPLEY • The old adage, “When one door closes, another one opens” is true for Four West, a newer, trendy Ripley clothing boutique.
On Friday, July 15, Four West will open at its new location, 102 E Jefferson St. Cutie Patootie Boutique, which previously occupied the retail space, is now exclusively online, featuring live sales events through their Facebook page: facebook.com/cutiepatootieboutique2021.
Four West owners, Mary Clifton, 19, and Ellis McBride 18, grew up only a few houses from each other on Highway 4 West, hence, the boutique’s name. Both young entrepreneurs are excited for Four West’s expansion, moving from its 105 North Main Street location off the square to the new, larger retail space.
“Our vision is to help people showcase their individual style by offering the latest trends. We also want to help each customer feel confident and beautiful by offering styling tips and services. We can’t wait to help you find your next favorite outfit,” said Clifton.
Four West’s hours of operation are from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. The store is open from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturdays, and closed on Wednesdays and Sundays. For more information, contact the owners through their Facebook page, call (662)587-1618, or email shopfourwest@gmail.com.
Macs and Milli, a new children’s boutique, also opens on the square on Saturday, July 16. The boutique occupies the space adjacent to Jefferson St. Tap Room at 114 East Jefferson Street (the former location of The Locker Room, which has moved off the square to 511 E Walnut St, Ripley).
Macs and Milli will carry girls’ and boys’ clothing, sizes newborn to 14, toys, books, and baby essentials. The shop will also offer a baby gift registry, “Birthday Buckets,” & “My Christmas Wish List,” which, according to owner, Paige McMillin, are “registries for the kiddos to help out family and friends for those special gifts – when grandmother, Aunt Sue, or your friends need help finding that birthday gift or Christmas present.”
Opening this business has been a dream of McMillin’s for years. She said, “I’m so excited to start this new journey here in my hometown and join other boutiques and businesses in growing our little town of Ripley.”
Macs and Milli will be open Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and on Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information, please call or text Paige McMillin at: (662)587-1432.