ASHLAND — A two-state chase that began Thursday morning, Oct. 6, in Collierville, Tenn., ended several hours later after the truck being pursued quit running on I-22 in Benton County and caught fire, authorities said Thursday night.
The driver, Alex Marcum, 40, of Bybee, Tenn., was taken into custody without incident at the scene, according to Benton County Sheriff Robby Goolsby.
Marcum was alone in the vehicle. He was unhurt, but the fire destroyed the red Dodge Ram dually, which is believed to be owned by Marcum, the sheriff said.
Goolsby said he was first notified of the eastbound chase about mid-morning by Marshall County authorities, who said the truck had rammed one of their patrol cars.
Officers had deployed spike strips earlier in the chase, but it continued anyway.
“One of our deputies then got in pursuit of Mr. Marcum, who then crossed the median and started back westbound on I-22.
“Mr. Marcum got about two miles from the Marshall County line, basically running on two wheels, when the truck caught fire.
“He then pulled into a ditch on the right of way before the truck quit on him between mile marker 43 and 44 and he gave himself up.
“He was alone. The vehicle burned completely up. The fire got into the woods and we had to call Forestry to put it out,” Sheriff Goolsby said.
Benton County has filed no charges against Marcum. Any charges will come out of Collierville and Marshall County, Sheriff Goolsby said.
Marcum was arraigned Friday in Marshall County Justice Court on several felonies. His bond was set at $1 million. His preliminary hearing was set for a later date in October, Marshall County Sheriff Kenny Dickerson said Friday afternoon.
The situation began to develop after Marcum stole an American flag from a Collierville residence, according to Sheriff Dickerson.
Marcum refused to stop for authorities, who let him go since the original charge was a misdemeanor.
Later that morning officers tried to stop Marcum on I-269. He rammed several Collierville cruisers, led officers into Mississippi, and Collierville officers then dropped out of the chase. No injuries were reported to the Collierville officers, the sheriff said.
By this time, chase speeds had reached 100 mph, according to reports, and Marcum was driving on several flat tires, Sheriff Dickerson said.
During the chase Marcum also rammed a Marshall County cruiser, causing heavy damage to the front of the vehicle, the sheriff said.
A Marshall County deputy was injured during the chase. He sustained non-critical injuries and was sent to a hospital, where he was treated and released. He was the only known injury during the chase, the sheriff said.
Deputies deployed spike strips try to stop Marcum, but the chase continued until its end in Benton County.
Concluded Sheriff Goolsby: “We were fortunate things ended as they did, without fatalities. It was the best possible solution that could have came out of the situation.”
