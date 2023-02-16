The Mississippi Department of Education released the statistics for what it describes as 'chronic absenteeism' for each school and school district in the state for the 2021-2022 school year.
According to the Mississippi Department of Education, a student is chronically absent when 10% of the school year is missed, which equates to 18 days per year or two days per month.
The state average has risen to 28%, the highest ever recorded and nearly double what it was when the statistic was first recorded in the 2016-2017 school year when it was 14.2%. Statistics for the 2019-2020 year are not available due to COVID.
"Chronically absent students are more likely to fall behind academically and less likely to graduate from high school," the Department of Education said. "Addressing chronic absenteeism and developing good attendance habits will take the collective effort of schools, attendance officers, families and communities."
The numbers show two local school districts, North and South Tippah, fall below the state average. South Tippah led all local school districts at 20.9%, while North Tippah came in at 25%. Benton County School District was higher than the state average at 35.6%.
For context, South Tippah had the highest student population in 2021-2022 with 2,663 and 556 of those students being considered chronically absent. North Tippah reported 1,360 students with 340 of those students falling under the absentee category. In Benton County, 988 students were enrolled while 352 being considered chronically absent.
Ripley Middle School led all South Tippah Schools with only 12.6% of its students being chronically absent. Ripley Elementary School was second at 20.8%, followed by Pine Grove School, Blue Mountain School and Ripley High School coming in at 21.4%, 23.1% and 28%, respectively.
North Tippah's Chalybeate Elementary School led the way in North Tippah with only 16.9% of students being chronically absent. Walnut Attendance Center and Falkner Attendance Center reported similar numbers with Walnut reporting 27.1% and Falkner reporting 27.7%.
In Benton County, all three schools in the district reported being above the state average. Hickory Flat Attendance Center came in with the lowest rate at 29.5%. Ashland Elementary School was eight points above the state average at 36.6%, while Ashland High School reported a rate of 48.2%.
“Higher than normal chronic absenteeism numbers are not unique to Mississippi following the pandemic,” Mississippi Superintendent of Education Dr. Robert Taylor said. “Now more than ever, it is imperative that MDE and all educational stakeholders develop and implement strategies to get students back in school and on track to achieve academic and career success.”