RIPLEY • The Tippah County Sheriff's Department has received several reports of identity theft and unemployment fraud this week.
"People are filing for unemployment benefits in other people's names," said Investigator Josh Bateman. "We want people to be aware and check their unemployment benefits status to make sure there are no claims on there that are fraudulent."
Bateman said he had seen $6,500 to over $18,000 in fraudulent claims this week. In most cases, the victims had received unemployment benefits in early 2020 but have since gone back to work. However, someone else continued to file unemployment claims using their information.
According to Batemen, people are noticing the discrepancies when they receive a 1099 for much greater amounts in unemployment benefits than they received.
"Some people will never even notice. They'll get a 1099 and say, 'Well, I drew unemployment,' but it is important to check to see that you received all the benefits listed," said Bateman.
If you believe you have been a victim of unemployment fraud, contact the sheriff's department at 662-837-9336 or call the state attorney general's office.