The University of Mississippi announced students named to Fall 2021 Honor Roll lists. The following students were named to the Chancellor's Honor Roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75-4.00:
Ellie Fitts of New Albany, MS
Sarah Harris of New Albany, MS
Aaron Hunt of Falkner, MS
Casey Clark of Blue Mountain, MS
Tierra Smith of Ripley, MS
Haley Pannell of Ripley, MS
Daniel Shoup of Ripley, MS
Maggie Scott of New Albany, MS
Madilyn Morris of New Albany, MS
Victoria Monroe of Ripley, MS
Andrew Darling of New Albany, MS
Brittany Little of New Albany, MS
Jonathan Pegues of New Albany, MS
Mary Shaw of New Albany, MS
Madison Cotten of New Albany, MS
Vivian Vainisi of New Albany, MS
Spencer High of New Albany, MS
Carley Horn of New Albany, MS
Sarah Hajeh Clifton of New Albany, MS
Zayne Vance of Ripley, MS
Keri Potts of New Albany, MS
Mary McClellan of New Albany, MS
Olivia Hill of Ripley, MS
Boaz Drain of New Albany, MS
Delaney Jackson of Walnut, MS
Madison Wilder of Ripley, MS
Samantha Mauney of Ripley, MS
