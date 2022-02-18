The University of Mississippi announced students named to the Fall 2021 Honor Roll lists, including Dean's Honor Roll. The following students were named to the Dean's Honor Roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.50-3.74:
Ashlyn Inman of Walnut, MS
Anna Hardin of Blue Mountain, MS
Margaret Creekmore of New Albany, MS
Jarred Ligon of New Albany, MS
William Reid of New Albany, MS
Damien Harbin of Walnut, MS
Elliott Floyd of New Albany, MS
Laura Petteway of New Albany, MS
Mallie Reid of Ripley, MS
Ahlaeya Judon of New Albany, MS
Evelyn Martinez of Ripley, MS
Latyiah Wade of Ripley, MS
Ally Gresham of Ashland, MS
Zoei Mullen of Ripley, MS
Louis Shackelford of Ripley, MS
Robert Mason of New Albany, MS
Taylor Browning of New Albany, MS
Aniston McClellan of New Albany, MS
Justin Gary of New Albany, MS
Heather Gadd of Ripley, MS
Kevin Jackson of Blue Mountain, MS
Zachary Castro of Blue Mountain, MS
Catina Carter of New Albany, MS
Katie Ayres of Blue Mountain, MS
Mary Fuller of New Albany, MS
