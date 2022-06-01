UNIVERSITY, MS • The University of Mississippi announced students named to the Spring 2022 Honor Roll lists, including the Chancellor's Honor Roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75-4.00.
Madison Wilder, of Ripley, MS, majoring in Elementary Education, was named to the Spring 2022 Chancellor's Honor Roll.
Giovanna Rangel, of Ripley, MS, majoring in Marketing and Commun. Strategy, was named to the Spring 2022 Chancellor's Honor Roll.
Victoria Monroe, of Ripley, MS, majoring in Social Work, was named to the Spring 2022 Chancellor's Honor Roll.
Samantha Mauney, of Ripley, MS, majoring in Elementary Education, was named to the Spring 2022 Chancellor's Honor Roll.
Andrew Lessel, of Blue Mountain, MS, majoring in Mechanical Engineering, was named to the Spring 2022 Chancellor's Honor Roll.
Delaney Jackson, of Walnut, MS, majoring in Pharmaceutical Sciences, was named to the Spring 2022 Chancellor's Honor Roll.
Aaron Hunt, of Falkner, MS, majoring in Chemical Engineering, was named to the Spring 2022 Chancellor's Honor Roll.
Olivia Hill, of Ripley, MS, majoring in Communication Sciences/Disorders, was named to the Spring 2022 Chancellor's Honor Roll.
Bernardo Guerrero, of Ripley, MS, majoring in Hospitality Management, was named to the Spring 2022 Chancellor's Honor Roll.
Heather Gadd, of Ripley, MS, majoring in Elementary Education, was named to the Spring 2022 Chancellor's Honor Roll.
Loren Elliott, of Blue Mountain, MS, majoring in Social Work, was named to the Spring 2022 Chancellor's Honor Roll.
Casey Clark, of Blue Mountain, MS, majoring in Elementary Education, was named to the Spring 2022 Chancellor's Honor Roll.
Erica Brady, of Ripley, MS, majoring in Psychology and History, was named to the Spring 2022 Chancellor's Honor Roll.
"The remarkable students achieving Chancellor's Honor Roll are among the best and brightest at the University of Mississippi," said Chancellor Glenn Boyce. "I commend them for their hard work and dedication resulting in their outstanding academic achievements and this well-deserved recognition."
In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.