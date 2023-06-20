The University of Mississippi announced students named to the Spring 2023 Honor Roll lists, including Chancellor's Honor Roll. The following local students made the list:
Brianna Baggett, of Ripley, MS, majoring in Elementary Education.
Jackson Conner, of Blue Mountain, MS, majoring in Mechanical Engineering.
Kalob Drewery, of Walnut, MS, majoring in Psychology.
Loren Elliott, of Blue Mountain, MS, majoring in Social Work.
Jessica Freeman, of Ripley, MS, majoring in Social Work.
Alena Graham, of Blue Mountain, MS, majoring in Elementary Education.
Ally Gresham, of Ashland, MS, majoring in Dietetics and Nutrition.
Abigail Hall, of Ripley, MS, majoring in Social Work.
Reagan Hall, of Blue Mountain, MS, majoring in Elementary Education.
Japrayla Hamer, of Ripley, MS, majoring in Social Work.
Olivia Hill, of Ripley, MS, majoring in Communication Sciences/Disorders.
Aaron Hunt, of Falkner, MS, majoring in Chemical Engineering.
Delaney Jackson, of Walnut, MS, majoring in Pharmaceutical Sciences.
Emma Jackson, of Ripley, MS, majoring in English.
Jacy Lewis, of Ripley, MS, majoring in Elementary Education.
Joseph Mask, of Ashland, MS, majoring in General Business.
Samantha Mauney, of Ripley, MS, majoring in Elementary Education.
Mary-Leise McBride, of Ripley, MS, majoring in Communication Sciences/Disorders.
Zoei Mullen, of Ripley, MS, majoring in Biological Science.
Scott Null, of Walnut, MS, majoring in Pharm.D. - Pharm. Prct. Track.
James Nunnally, of Ripley, MS, majoring in Management.
Ava Palmer, of Falkner, MS, majoring in Elementary Education.
Robert Scott, of Ripley, MS, majoring in General Business.
Callie Spencer, of Walnut, MS, majoring in Law Studies.
Hunter Swindle, of Walnut, MS, majoring in Pharm.D. - Pharm. Prct. Track.
Zayne Vance, of Ripley, MS, majoring in Theatre.
Madison Wilder, of Ripley, MS, majoring in Elementary Education.
Celique Williams, of Ripley, MS, majoring in Art.
The Chancellor's Honor Roll is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75-4.00.
"The remarkable students achieving Chancellor's Honor Roll are among the best and brightest at the University of Mississippi," said Chancellor Glenn Boyce. "I commend them for their hard work and dedication resulting in their outstanding academic achievements and this well-deserved recognition."
In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.
