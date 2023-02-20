rip-2023-02-20-news-olemiss-grads-1

University of Mississippi Class of 2022 Commencement Convocation.

More than 600 students graduated from the University of Mississippi in December 2022. Undergraduate and graduate candidates received degrees from the College of Liberal Arts, General Studies and schools of Law, Pharmacy, Journalism and New Media, Engineering, Education, Business Administration, Applied Sciences and Patterson School of Accountancy.

