UNIVERSITY, MS • More than 3,300 students graduated from the University of Mississippi in May 2022. Undergraduate and graduate candidates received degrees from the College of Liberal Arts, General Studies and schools of Accountancy, Applied Sciences, Business Administration, Education, Engineering, Journalism and New Media, Law and Pharmacy.
Erica Brady, of Ripley, majored in Psychology and History and earned a Bachelor of Arts from the College of Liberal Arts.
Chasten Conway, of Blue Mountain, majored in Higher Education/Student Personnel and earned a Master of Arts from the Graduate School.
Grace-Anne Elliott, of Ripley, majored in Communication Sciences/Disorders and earned a Master of Science from the Graduate School.
Kasia Fisher, of Ripley, majored in Sport Analytics and earned a Master of Science from the Graduate School.
Melissa Reyes, of Ripley, majored in Communication Sciences/Disorders and earned a Master of Science from the Graduate School.
Alissia Rucker, of Ripley, majored in Teaching and earned a Master of Arts in Teaching from the Graduate School.
Trevor Shoup, of Ripley, majored in Music and earned a Master of Music from the Graduate School.
Dephanie Stoner, of Ripley, majored in Criminal Justice and earned a Master of Criminal Justice from the Graduate School.
Jonathan Tyler, of Ashland, majored in Accountancy and Data Analytics and earned a Master of Accountancy and Data Analytics from the Graduate School.
Haley Pannell, of Ripley, majored in Accountancy and earned a Bachelor of Accountancy from the Patterson School of Accountancy.
Damien Harbin, of Walnut, majored in Criminal Justice and earned a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from the School of Applied Sciences.
Hallie Hobson, of Ripley, majored in Hospitality Management and earned a Bachelor of Science from the School of Applied Sciences.
Tierra Smith, of Ripley, majored in Social Work and earned a Bachelor of Social Work from the School of Applied Sciences.
Daravion Dillard, of Ripley, majored in General Business and earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from the School of Business Administration.
Madeleine Hale, of Walnut, majored in Management and earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from the School of Business Administration.
Kaylyn McKee, of Walnut, majored in General Business and earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from the School of Business Administration.
Giovanna Rangel, of Ripley, majored in Marketing and Communication Strategy and earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from the School of Business Administration.
Latonya Reaves, of Ashland, majored in Management and earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from the School of Business Administration.
Kevin Shackelford, of Ripley, majored in Management and earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from the School of Business Administration.
Race Stewart, of Ripley, majored in General Business and earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from the School of Business Administration.
Casey Clark, of Blue Mountain, majored in Elementary Education and earned a Bachelor of Arts in Education from the School of Education.
Autry Windham, of Ripley, majored in Social Studies Education and earned a Bachelor of Arts in Education from the School of Education.
Andrew Lessel, of Blue Mountain, majored in Mechanical Engineering and earned a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from the School of Engineering.
Mark Tomlinson, of Walnut, majored in Computer Engineering and earned a Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering from the School of Engineering.
Laura Petteway, of New Albany, majored in Integrated Marketing Communications and earned a Bachelor of Science from the School of Journalism and New Media.
Catherine Neely, of New Albany, majored in Juris Doctor Law and earned a Juris Doctor from the School of Law.
May 2022 graduates were invited to walk across the stage at the University of Mississippi 169th Commencement exercises, which were held by individual colleges and schools May 4-8. The universitywide morning convocation was held on Saturday, May 7 in the Grove, with UM alumnus Bradford Cobb, a celebrated music industry executive, giving the keynote address.
