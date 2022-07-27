RIPLEY • When Annie Simpson first drew on a wall as a young girl, her mother, Teena, didn't see just another mess to clean. Instead, she saw talent.
"I knew since the first time Annie drew on a wall that she would be an artist,” Mrs. Simpson explained to the Sentinel.
Fast-forward to 2022, and Teena's early instincts have proven to be spot on. Annie, a 19-year-old sophomore at Freed-Hardeman University, is not only double majoring in Art/Art Education, but is still drawing -- and painting -- on walls.
Due to Ripley Main Street Association's beautification efforts, Historic Downtown now boasts multiple public murals, which delight locals and visitors alike.
Last summer, Ripley Main Street Director, Elizabeth Behm asked Annie Simpson to add color to building walls that would otherwise go unnoticed. With Teena as her "assistant," Annie painted three impressionistic murals on Stella Boutique's wall facing Walnut Street, which have since become popular photo backdrops for locals of all ages. This summer, with Teena again assisting her, Annie is painting a fourth mural on the Walnut St. side of the Next to New building.
Despite temperatures soaring into the 90's over the past several weeks, the mother and daughter team have made steady progress, and the mural is almost complete.
Regarding mom, Teena, Annie said, “She inspires me and is the main reason I stay motivated.” She further stated that this opportunity has not only given her an outlet to express her creativity and artistic vision, but has also allowed her to experience first-hand the powerful connection that public art can provide a community.
“What no one could have prepared me for was the reassuring encounters I had with strangers as they passed by. Day after day, without fail, people from my hometown, who probably had no idea who I am, shout encouraging words, honk as they sped by, or simply stick a thumbs up out of their sunroof," Annie said. "These small amounts of positivity given to me by people of all ages and races have proven how big just a little bit of kindness can feel. Goodness is all around us, hidden in places you would least expect it, and I love how it has been painting on walls that has helped me figure it out. My mother is the first person to point out the good in others, and that is why I was able to see it so clearly in the strangers that pass by when I am out painting.”
