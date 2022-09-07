Purchase Access

BOONEVILLE — Secretary Thomas J. Vilsack designated nine (9) Mississippi counties as the primary natural disaster area. Producers in Alcorn, Chickasaw, Lafayette, Lee, Marshall, Monroe, Pontotoc, Tishomingo, and Union counties who suffered losses caused by drought (Fast Track) beginning July 5, 2022, may be eligible for U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) emergency loans.

