JACKSON, MS • The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) has funds available for producers impacted by the recent winter storms in Mississippi. This funding is provided through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP), a financial assistance program included in the Farm Bill. Applications that are received by May 7, 2021, will be considered for funding in this emergency sign-up.
The winter ice and snowstorms in March 2021 caused significant damage to many seasonal high tunnels in Mississippi. All counties in Mississippi are eligible to participate in this program.
The only conservation practice eligible in the EQIP Emergency Disaster Sign-up is the seasonal high tunnel.
All applicants will need to meet all EQIP eligibility requirements. With this emergency assistance, NRCS will target early fall practice implementation. Landowners must implement the scheduled practice according to NRCS standards and specifications in a timely manner due to emergency circumstances.
“NRCS is dedicated to assisting landowners during hardship,” said Kurt Readus, State Conservationist. This funding will help Mississippians to replace the seasonal high tunnels damaged by the March winter storms.
Applications for all NRCS financial assistance programs are accepted on a continuous sign-up process. However, specific sign-up deadlines are established to rank, contract, and fund qualified tracts of land. Applications for the Emergency Disaster Initiative received by May 7, 2021, will be considered for funding this year
Interested producers can apply at their local USDA Service Center by submitting a Conservation Program Application (NRCS-CPA-1200).
NRCS provides leadership in a partnership effort to help people conserve, maintain, and improve our natural resources and environment. More information on NRCS conservation programs can be found at https://www.farmers.gov/ or https://www.ms.usda.gov/ under the financial assistance tab.