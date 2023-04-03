Utah educators visited Falkner Elementary School on Tuesday, March 28 and met with North Tippah leadership to discuss student literacy at Falkner. Those pictured include North Tippah Superintendent Scott Smith, North Tippah director of federal programs Emily Eaton, Falkner Elementary School principal Beth March, Park City Superintendent Jill Gildea, Alpine Superintendent Shane Farnsworth, Dr. Angela Rutherford from the University of Mississippi and other representatives from Utah State University, Park City School District and Alpine School District.
Educators from two Utah school districts and Utah State University visited north Mississippi in hopes of learning what Mississippi schools are doing to increase literacy rates.
Among the schools the Utah team visited was Falkner Elementary. They also visited Senatobia Elementary School and Dundee Elementary School on the trip.
The trip was sparked by Mississippi's gains in elementary literacy from pre-k to third grade.
"Mississippi has gained attention because we've moved from 49th to 22nd (nationally) in our MAEP (Mississippi Adequate Education Program) scores," North Tippah federal programs director Emily Eaton said. "So, I think they wanted to visit our state to see what we are doing and what shifts we have made to get those gains."
The group arrived in Falkner a few minutes after 8 a.m. on Tuesday and were with North Tippah officials until its departure a little after noon.
"We just talked about what they're doing as far as struggling readers and what we're doing as far as supporting those students," Eaton said. "They were super nice, very complimentary of our schools and the area."
During the visit North Tippah officials took the Utah delegation on a tour of Falkner Elementary School and its classrooms before going back to the district office.
Following the tour, the two sides discussed topics such as what strategies are in place in North Tippah to increase student literacy, how new teachers are integrated into the school district and brought up to speed and how the Mississippi Department of Education supports North Tippah schools, among other things.
"I think it was a good experience for our teachers to know that they are being recognized and people all the way from Utah came to see what they're doing in the classrooms," Eaton said. "We also had the opportunity to talk to them about things they're doing, so we learned from that as well."
"We're very proud of our teachers, Mrs. Eaton, Mrs. (Beth) March and the administration," North Tippah Superintendent Scott Smith said.
