Utah educators visited Falkner Elementary School on Tuesday, March 28 and met with North Tippah leadership to discuss student literacy at Falkner. Those pictured include North Tippah Superintendent Scott Smith, North Tippah director of federal programs Emily Eaton, Falkner Elementary School principal Beth March, Park City Superintendent Jill Gildea, Alpine Superintendent Shane Farnsworth, Dr. Angela Rutherford from the University of Mississippi and other representatives from Utah State University, Park City School District and Alpine School District.

Educators from two Utah school districts and Utah State University visited north Mississippi in hopes of learning what Mississippi schools are doing to increase literacy rates.

