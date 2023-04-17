BLUE MOUNTAIN — Blue Mountain Christian University senior Annabella Natalini of Caracas, Venezuela, was crowned the winner of the 2023 BMCU Most Beautiful Pageant. On Thursday, April 6, the pageant took place at 7 p.m. in the Modena Lowrey Berry Auditorium in the Administration Building on the Blue Mountain Christian University campus.
Natalini is a member of the BMCU Women's Tennis team, and she is pursuing a degree in Biology with a minor in Chemistry.
The BMCU Student Body Association sponsored the pageant.
Dr. Michael Megelsh, BMCU history professor, served as the announcer for the evening. The 2022 Most Beautiful Pageant winner presented awards, Makaden Barnes of Iuka.
The judges scored each contestant based on their appearance, elegance, and overall beauty on stage.
Entertainment was provided by BMCU junior Gavin Coles of Pensacola, Fla., while the judges tabulated scores and narrowed down the 16 contestant selection to a Top 5.
Emily Carr of Water Valley, Angel Wilson of Olive Branch, Mikayla Rakestraw of New Albany, and Sarah Martindale of Walnut advanced to the Top 5 of the competition, receiving "campus beauties," and Natalini picked up the overall crown.
Other winners of the night were two contestants who received the Scholastic Award, Viviann Housley of Nettleton and Sarah Martindale. Both contestants met the criteria for the Scholastic Award by having the highest grade point average among participants on a 4.0 scale with a minimum of 28 completed hours.
Maria Carrillo of Saltillo received the Most Photogenic Award, in which contestants submitted a photo of their choosing, and the judges selected the most photogenic among the entries.
Haley Carpenter, BMCU's community relations content specialist, served as pageant director with the assistance of Alyssa Cooper, BMCU admissions recruiter.
For more information about the pageant, contact Haley Carpenter by email at hcarpenter@bmc.edu.
