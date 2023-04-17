BLUE MOUNTAIN — Blue Mountain Christian University senior Annabella Natalini of Caracas, Venezuela, was crowned the winner of the 2023 BMCU Most Beautiful Pageant. On Thursday, April 6, the pageant took place at 7 p.m. in the Modena Lowrey Berry Auditorium in the Administration Building on the Blue Mountain Christian University campus.

