With Veterans Day approaching on Friday, Nov. 11, many events are planned to honor our nation’s heroes.
The City of Ripley’s Veteran’s Day is being held at 11 a.m. at Tippah County Veterans Memorial Park inside the Ripley Park and Recreation building. Guest speaker Bruce Alt will be present at the event and there will be music by Erin Kuykendall and Ripley elementary gifted class, Mrs. Rutherford and Tippah South Choir, Ripley High School band and Jason and Carleign Fiveash.
The American Legion is providing door prizes that include three $100 bills and a portable charger. They are also selling tickets for a drawing with winning items including a 27 inch Roku television, a pressure washer, a case knife worth $90, a pressure cooker, a recliner from Ashley Furniture, a Craftsman impact wrench and drill combo, Roki drill and a tool box and drill set with winners able to choose the prize they would like. The Ripley event is being sponsored by Big M Trucking and the Big Dog.
Benton County will hold its own Veterans Day celebration as well on Friday at Hickory Flat Attendance Center in the gym at 11 a.m. They will be honoring various veterans during the event.
In addition to these events, Ripley High School’s chapter of the National Honor Society is hosting its annual Veterans Day program on Thursday, Nov. 10. Reverend Dr. Jody Hill, pastor of Ripley Presbyterian Church and New York Times bestselling author, will speak to students at the school.
