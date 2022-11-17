RIPLEY/HICKORY FLAT • Ripley’s Veterans Day ceremony was held on Nov. 11 at the Ripley Parks and Recreation building. It was hosted by American Legion Post 81 and sponsored by Big M Trucking.
The program included many speakers, plenty of entertainment, and, of course, people paying their respects to the veterans of Tippah County. There were many veterans in attendance from a variety of armed conflicts.
American Legion Post 81 Commander Mike Felton welcomed those present and introduced many of the speakers.
Ripley Mayor Jon Grisham spoke at the event, followed by Rep. Jody Steverson who spoke of their appreciation and respect for America’s veterans.
The event also included speaker Bruce Alt, who currently works as a career coach at Ripley High School. Alt gave a speech to the crowd in attendance and received a long round of applause afterward. His speech focused on his family members who served in the armed forces, including his grandfather. He also went into great detail about the National Anthem and flag and what they mean to him and stand for.
Channing Hurt performed a rendition of the National Anthem, which was received well by the crowd.
Following Alt’s speech, there were musical performances by Ripley Elementary gifted class, South Tippah Choir, Ripley High School band and a somber song by Bert Conely. Also, door prizes and name drawings were held.
At Hickory Flat, the school's annual Veterans Day program began with the procession of veterans entering the gymnasium.
Nearly 70 local veterans were honored alongside their families, with hundreds more in attendance.
Following the opening prayer, 50 Hickory Flat Beta Club students each presented a state flag, as Beta Club president, Madison Ash, and reporter Anna Reese Woods sang "The Lights of Freedom."
Blue Mountain Christian University's Concert Band performed "Armed Forces: The Pride of America!" as five of the six branches of the United States military were represented with a veteran displaying flags from the Army/National Guard, Marines, Navy, Coast Guard and Air Force.
Rep. Steve Massengill made an appearance during the procession of the American flag.
Lisa Foley, a local nurse practitioner, who has served 15 years in the military, including a recent deployment to Kuwait, sang The National Anthem, and later spoke to the crowd on hand.
"I am proud to serve and to help protect," said Foley. "... I would love for all of you young people to really look out at these (veterans) here. I'm 56, and some of these people are older than me. They've really been in the trenches and they really know what it's like. I get to work in a hospital or in a clinic, and I haven't been out to where they are. You can really learn something from them. You can learn how blessed you are to live in this country, that those people will go and fight for you to protect your freedoms."
Principal Troy Trout later called out each name of the veterans in attendance before former HFAC students Bailey Eubanks and Emma Bennett led a touching rendition of "God Bless the U.S.A." as kindergarten through sixth grades students joined in the song.
Trout gave the closing remarks and the final prayer to conclude the ceremony.
"This nation will remain the land of the free so long as it is the home of the brave. Ladies and gentlemen, right here in front of us today are some of the strongest men and women to ever wear a uniform," Trout said.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.