RIPLEY • Just over three weeks remain for qualifying to run for office in area municipalities. Those wishing to throw their hat in the mayor and board of alderman races should have all qualifying paperwork turned in to the appropriate town or city by Friday, Feb. 5.
Ashland, Snow Lake Shores, Hickory Flat, Ripley, Walnut, Blue Mountain, Falkner and Dumas are all have elections later this year. The general election will be Tuesday, June 8.
Party primaries are set Tuesday, April 6, and runoff elections, if necessary, will be held Tuesday, April 27. Runoffs will be held if candidates do not receive 50 percent, plus one, of the votes cast. Winners of the primary will go on to the general election.
As of press time, no one has qualified to run for office in Ashland, Hickory Flat, Snow Lake Shore, Dumas, Blue Mountain, Falkner or Ripley.
In Walnut, Vicki Skinner has qualified for mayor.
Individuals interested in running for mayor or alderman should contact the Town Hall in their respective municipality for further information on qualifying to run.
Newly elected, or re-elected, officeholders will take office Thursday, July 1.