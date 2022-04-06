ASHLAND • Jeannie Burton felt a burden years ago to do something to honor Vietnam War veterans.
In 2017, Congress and former U.S. President Donald Trump recognized March 29 as National Vietnam War Veterans Day, which gave Burton a timeline to go by.
On Saturday, Burton, who is the director of the Benton County Library System, along with the Town of Ashland, will place their second annual program, honoring those who fought in the Vietnam War.
The event will be held at the Ashland Park beginning at 2 p.m.
The spark to move to action on this came when Burton met up with local Benton County war veterans that she knew, prompting the inaugural event in 2019.
“It’s been very eye-opening to me,” said Burton. “It’s been very humbling. I can say that the veterans have all been very appreciative that someone even cared enough to do something for them because when they came home from the war, they did not receive a very good reception and some of them have been very bitter since that time. And I think this has helped some of them not be so bitter. I know times have changed, and it may be too late for some to change their minds, but a lot of them have carried a lot of anger and disappointment down through the years. You know, regardless of what happened or why we had the war, their country asked them to go and they went and did their best.”
The program was put off each of the last two years due to COVID-19 restrictions and reservations as all of the Vietnam veterans fall into the “at-risk” category due to age and other health concerns.
This year, the event will be held outdoors to help mitigate any risks.
Serving as a key speaker of the program is Senator Chris McDaniel (R-Ellisville). Senator Kathy Chism (R-New Albany) is also expected to be in attendance. Other members of the state legislature have been extended invitations as well.
Local lawyer Tony Farese will serve as the event’s emcee. Local singers, Katherine Farese and Carrie Simpson will be performing live as well.
Meals will be provided to each veteran that attends.
“I think it’s a real honor to do this for the veterans,” said Burton. “I think it’s something that is good for our community.”