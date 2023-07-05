RIPLEY - Advocates for Freedom, a faith-based nonprofit organization dedicated to raising awareness and helping the victims of human trafficking, held a “Walk for Blue” in downtown Ripley on Saturday, June 24, a speaking event/march that both raised awareness for the dangers of human trafficking, and also showed recognition and appreciation for local law enforcement.
Carol Bullard, Crossroads Regional Director for Advocates for Freedom, organized the event, which featured speakers discussing the facts and dangers of human trafficking, recognition of local police officers, and a march through downtown Ripley to cap off the event.
“We thank everyone who took part to help and support us,” Bullard said. “This is a problem here in Ripley and Tippah County just like the rest of the world, and we just ask people to pray and support getting the word out.”
Since their founding in 2010, Advocates for Freedom has raised awareness and provided educational tools and aid to thousands of people all across the state of Mississippi and surrounding areas. Spread across six strategic regions covering all of Mississippi and parts of Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, and Tennessee, Advocates for Freedom has made it their mission to “bring awareness and education of human trafficking as we collaborate with law enforcement and other groups to help victims of this modern day slavery and find a place called ‘Home,’” according to the organization’s mission statement.
According to the organization’s materials that were available at the Walk for Blue, Advocates for Freedom has an established track record of aiding and educating residents about human trafficking, with accomplishments such as the development of a robust Victim’s Assistance Program, state-wide teams that have aided in sharing information to nearly 700 different locations, development of educational material and law enforcement training, an expanding volunteer base, and more.
Advocates for Freedom also recognized several City of Ripley police officers in attendance at the event, including Police Chief Scott White, Geoffrey Casteel, Tim Windham, and Greg Crum. Collaboration is one of the main pillars of Advocates for Freedom’s approach, and collaboration with local law enforcement aids accomplishing the goals that Advocates for Freedom sets out to complete.
