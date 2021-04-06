RIPLEY • Voters in Ripley went to the polls on Tuesday for the Democrat and Republican primaries. According to unofficial results, 662 or 20.74% of the 3,192 registered voters cast votes in the city election. The Alderman Ward 2 and Aldermen at Large Republican seats were the only two contested races.
In Alderman Ward 2, Ken Walker won against incumbent Homer Richardson for the Republican nomination. Walker received 89 votes while Richardson received 79 votes. Walker will face Democrat Rico McDonald in the Tuesday, June 8 general election.
In the Alderman at Large race, a runoff is set on Tuesday, April 27 between Chris Marsalis and Barry H. Cook for the Republican nomination. Marsalis received 288 votes while Cook received 182 votes. Brian Gates came in third with 124 votes.
The following are the unofficial results from the election.
In the Republican Primary:
Alderman at Large
Barry H. Cook: 182 (30.59%)
Brian Gates 124 (20.84%)
Chris Marsalis: 288 (48.40%)
Aldermen, Ward 1
Joey Bryant (i): 212 (97.25%)
Alderman, Ward 2
Homer Richardson (i): 79 (46.75%)
Ken Walker: 89 (52.66%)
Alderman Ward 4
Stephen Freeman (i): 100 (99.01%)
In the Democrat Primary:
Alderman, Ward 2
Rico McDonald: 20 (100%)
Alderman, Ward 3
Jackie McKenzie (i): 11 (73.33%)
Candidates in Ashland, Blue Mountain, Dumas, Falkner, Hickory Flat, Snow Lake Shores, and Walnut run as independents and will face off in the general election June 8. The five people receiving the most votes for aldermen in each of those municipalities will win the race. Winners take office July 1.