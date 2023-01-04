WALNUT • The judges that awarded Tripp Ray’s first-place trophy at the Walnut Attendance Center Talent Show were far from the only people blown away at the young drum prodigy’s talent that weekend.
The Walnut third grader wowed those in the crowd with his stunning rendition of Bad Company by Five Finger Death Punch. So much so, that he was asked for an encore performance where everyone’s cell phone cameras were out, recording what they were witnessing, including his proud parents, Kyle and Kaitlin Ray.
But it was his mom’s recording of his initial song choice that took off in the world of TikTok like a wildfire.
The morning after his talent show victory on Dec. 2, Tripp’s grandmother Nell Harris checked her post she made on a shared family account of her grandson’s winning performance to the social media platform where it had hit over 1.2 million views within just a few short hours.
“My mom actually called the next morning and told me she couldn’t wait any longer and that her phone has blown up,” Kaitlin described of the initial wave of fame. “At first, we started reading through the 2,000 or so comments because they were really encouraging. We were just in shock.”
“It was like, holy crap, everybody thinks he’s just as awesome as we do.”
The video now has over 3 million views in just over a month since the post was made.
“I thought it was pretty crazy that it happened so fast,” said the 9-year-old rockstar.
Tripp’s amazing ability was discovered at the ripe age of 3, when one day he sat down an iPad that blared the sound of ACDC’s Back in Black, pulled out some drumsticks gifted to him by a family friend, and began to beat and bang on the armrest of a recliner and the surrounding pillows beat-for-beat.
His parents were stunned and what they were seeing, but knew it may have been perfectly orchestrated by God.
That same year, the 3-year-old Tripp was diagnosed with Legg-Calve-Perthes disease, which is a rare condition in which the ball-shaped head of the thighbone temporarily loses its blood supply. The issue placed him under physical restrictions until he was finally released in the summer of 2020.
“When he sat down that morning and played Back in Black, we always told him from then on, God may not ever let him play football, or do anything like that, but God gave him this ability and this passion,” Kaitlin said. “… He had nothing, but he loved to drum. That was just his thing.”
Tripp’s love for ‘70s and ‘80s music is only part of what makes him an old soul despite his young age. Since his medical release to do physical activities, he’s picked up a heavy interest in collecting baseball cards, particularly those of his favorite baseball team – the San Diego Padres.
In fact, it was a sly move from the youngster to bribe his mom – unbeknownst to her – into buying him $80 worth of baseball cards if he would overcome his shyness and perform at the talent show. To be fair, it was easily the biggest crowd he’s ever performed in front of.
“He plays at church but that was really like the first big crowd other than like a 150 people that he’s been in front of,” his dad, Kyle, said.
The TikTok account Harris posted the now viral video had little to no followers as the page was shared by the entire family to consume the entertainment, instead of providing it. The username was a random automated handle given by the platform (@user7833831783905).
But since the post took off, the account has gained over 10,000 followers and the page was turned over to Tripp to begin posting his drum covers that he films in the garage every day. The new account name is (@trippdrummerboysmom).
“I don’t think it really hit me that this had taken off until I had people at work that I never talk to and they’re like, ‘Is that not your kid on TikTok that we saw his video?’ It got real then, that this might actually go somewhere,” said Kyle.
Going “somewhere” is exactly where Tripp’s drumming prowess seems to be taking him. Whether it be on tour with a band, or a music career in Nashville later in life, the goal for Tripp is simple:
“I wanna be rich.”
