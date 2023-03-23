The Walnut Board of Aldermen convened twice during the month of February at Walnut City Hall.
During its first meeting on Feb. 7, those in attendance included Aldermen Scott Pulliam, Allan Crum, Larry Dollar, Josh James, Manse Pulliam, board attorney Bart Adams, municipal clerk Dana Hopkins, deputy municipal clerk Meghan Burchfield, Walnut police chief Mike Anglin, operations manager Brian Wilbanks and Shane Cardwell from Cardwell Engineering. Mayor Vicki Skinner was absent from the meeting.
All votes by the board were unanimous unless noted otherwise.
The Board:
-- Approved agenda
-- It was noted at the meeting that funding for repaving Ridge Road was unavailable. No action was taken.
-- Approved publishing a notice to bidders for a public depository in the Southern Sentinel for 2023 and 2024.
-- Approved sending a list of debts owed to the City of Walnut totaling $3,569 to the debt set-off program for collection.
-- Approved the addition of a policy to the City of Walnut employee handbook requiring all new employees who may drive any vehicle owned by the City of Walnut to provide motor vehicle records.
-- Approved proposal in the amount of $7,500 from Headwaters Natural Resources Consulting for wetland delineation for the sportsplex project. Board also considered a $8,235 proposal from Brophy-Heineke & Associates.
-- Approved a payment option for City gas payments which includes the ability to suspend the regular extension policy for gas bills and implement a temporary policy that allows February and March bills to be paid by April 30, 2023. The regular extension policy will return once the April 30 bills have been paid.
-- Approved the claims docket for the month of January.
The second meeting in February was a special called meeting on February 24. Those in attendance included Mayor Vicki Skinner, Aldermen Allan Crum, Larry Dollar and Scott Pulliam. Aldermen Josh James and Manse Pulliam were absent from the meeting.
-- Approved application for the Mississippi Outdoor Stewardship Trust Fund Program in connection with the Wildlife and Fisheries grant for the outdoor recreation facility. Motion also included authorization for Skinner to sign any necessary document on behalf of the City of Walnut.
