The Walnut Board of Aldermen held its April meeting on Tuesday, April 4 at Walnut City Hall.
Those in attendance included Walnut Mayor Vicki Skinner, Aldermen Scott Pulliam, Allan Crum, Larry Dollar, Josh James, Manse Pulliam, board attorney Bart Adams, municipal clerk Dana Hopkins, deputy municipal clerk Meghan Burchfield, Walnut police chief Mike Anglin, operations manager Brian Wilbanks, Judd Chapman from Ripley Insurance Agency, Shane Cardwell from Cardwell Engineering and four others.
All votes by the board were unanimous unless noted otherwise.
The Board:
-- Approved previous meeting minutes from the March meeting.
-- No action was taken after it was noted that funding for the repaving of Ridge Road was unavailable.
-- Heard public appearances from Shana Lowry and Chris Marsalis, who are both candidates for Tippah County Chancery Clerk in the upcoming election.
-- Approved advertisement for a public hearing on May 2 to consider re-zoning a portion of Casey Mayo's property on Highway 72 from residential to commercial use.
-- Approved hiring of the 2023 park staff as recommended by park director Chase Wilbanks, which included concession stand workers, unlicensed umpires and licensed umpires. Larry Dollar recused himself from the meeting for this agenda item.
-- Approved closure of Kidz Town, effective immediately, while equipment is inspected and repairs are made.
-- Approved raise for Walnut Police officer Tommy Garrett after 90-day review.
-- Approved purchase of Glock handguns from the town of Livingston, TN for $15 each.
-- Approved travel for Kevin Jeffcoat to attend basic narcotics investigation training in Hernando.
-- No action taken following Judd Chapman's presentation about a deductible buy down plan.
-- Approved revision to city employee handbook regarding a yearly motor vehicle report.
-- Approved payment of invoices to Eubank Construction and Cardwell Engineering totaling $128,788.65 and $5,417.80, respectively, for work one on the natural gas pipeline extension project.
-- Approved recognition of April as Fair Housing Month.
-- Approved Fair Housing resolution which will post fair housing information in prominent public areas and provide fair housing brochures and fair housing information to the public.
-- Approved motion to provide funds as a match portion in the amount of $174,825.00 in the event the ARC and CDBG grant for economic development, in association with Project Fire, is awarded and to authorize Mayor Vicki Skinner to sign any applicable agreements and MOAs on the town's behalf.
-- Approved meal for Walnut's archery team during its trip to Jackson.
-- Approved claims docket for March 2023.
