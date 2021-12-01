WALNUT --The Walnut Board of Aldermen has hired an interim full-time police officer, agreed to consider an expansion of Crossroads Rehabilitation, and discussed claims of vehicle damage from a pothole according to the most recently available board minutes.
Present were Mayor Vicki Skinner, and aldermen Larry Dollar, Josh James, Manse Pulliam and Scott Pulliam.
Also present were Municipal Clerk Dana Hopkins, Police Chief Michael Anglin, Operations Manager Brian Wilbanks, Park Director Chase Wilbanks, and Carey Freeze of Crossroads Rehabilitation.
All votes taken during the 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5 meeting, were unanimous unless otherwise listed.
The mayor and board:
--Voted to hire Walter Christy Jr., a full time certified officer, as an interim full time officer until the position can be advertised and permanent fult time officer hired, to begin as soon as possible at the advertised rate of $15 per hour. Christy was hired following a recommendation from Chief Anglin.
--Heard from Director of Crossroads Rehabilitation Freeze, who expressed the need for more space as well as well as a closer entrance for rehab patients. Aldermen voted to obtain quotes and options for expansion to be considered.
--Discussed a claim of damage to a vehicle from a pothole. Mayor Skinner advised the board that the road on which the alleged damage happened is state maintained, the matter had been reported to MDOT, and that the road had been repaired. As no action was required from the board, the complainant was to be advised of the proper state agency to contact.
--Voted to offer the following vehicles for sale on govdeals.com after the equipment has been removed: 2008 Dodger Charger, 2003 Ford Crown Vic, and 1998 Ford Crown Vic.
--Voted to have Chief Anglin proceed with preparing the above listed vehicles for sale.
--Voted to obtain an appraisal on 268 sq. ft. of land adjacent to the Wellness Center.
--Authorized Mayor Skinner to accept the offer, in lieu of providing vehicle rental while the PD Explorer was being repaired, from Farm Bureau of $5,000.
--Reviewed a list of privilege licenses obtained during the month of September, totaling $4,817. No action was necessary.
--Adopted the Tippah County tax rolls containing the following totals: 554 real property parcels, 92 personal property, and 138 homestead applications. The rolls are available for viewing at Town Hall.
--Approved and accepted minutes from the Sept. 7 recessed meeting and Sept. 14 recessed meeting.
--Was advised the meter set supply prices had been reviewed since the increase in July and since there had been no change since then, no action was necessary.
--Approved and certified the Municipal Compliance Questionnaire for FYE September 2021, after the document had been read and answered.
--Engaged the services of Lindsey, Davis and Associates for the audit and financial reporting for the Fiscal Year ended September 2021.
--Approved the September claims dockets.
--Recessed.