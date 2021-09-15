WALNUT -- Walnut aldermen authorized a Fall Festival next month, approved a town fall softball program, and agreed to help pay for a school resource officer for the North Tippah School district during recent action, according to the most recently available board minutes.
Present at the 6 p.m. meeting Tuesday, Aug. 3, at City Hall were: Mayor Vicki Skinner; aldermen Allan Crum, Larry Dollar, Joshua James, Manse Pulliam, and Scott Pulliam
Also present: Board Attorney Bart Adams, Municipal Clerk Dana Hopkins, Deputy Municipal Clerk Meghan Burchfield, Police Chief Mike Anglin, Operations Manager Brian Wilbanks, Park Director Chase Wilbanks, and Stephanie Clifton with Lindsey, Davis & Associates.
All votes were unanimous, unless otherwise listed.
Mayor Skinner called the meeting to order. Alderman James gave the invocation.
The board:
--Authorized a Fall Festival to be held Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.
--Approved offering a fall softball program and to advertise for T-shirts for same.
--Authorized the School Resource Officer Agreement with the North Tippah School District to provide a School Resource Officer to the Walnut Attendance Center and North Tippah School District during the 2021-2022 school year, with North Tippah to pay one half of the SRO’s wages for the 10 month school year, not to exceed $20,504.42).
--Approved and proceeded with the Agenda, upon addition of two items: ARC Grant and additional water class requirement.
--Approved and accepted the minutes of the Regular July 2021 meeting, Recessed July 16, 2021 meeting and Recessed July 22, 2021 meeting with any additions and/or deletions necessary.
--Approved the Purchase Agreement by and with DeSoto County for one 2008 Crown Vic, VIN 2FAHP71V68X152983 and one 2010 Crown Vic, VIN 2FABP7BV3AXX112807, one Whalen Lightbar Kit, LB98 and one Liberty Lightbar Kit, LB87 for the sum of one dollar ($1.00) each and to authorize Mayor Skinner and Chief Anglin to sign and execute said agreement.
--Accepted the Financial Statement as presented by Stephanie Clifton of Lindsey, Davis and Associates for Fiscal Year ending Sept. 30, 2020.
--Authorized construction to begin on a bathroom at the new maintenance shop. --Determined that the variance requested by Keith Wells and placed on Agenda as Item 11-4, was not needed and no action was necessary. --Authorized the Tippah County Health Department to use the Fire Department to administer COVID Vaccinations on Aug. 20, 2021.
--Set the time for the budget work session for 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16, 2021.
--Acknowledged and accepted Meghan Burchfield’s Court Clerk’s Certificate of Attendance to the Mississippi Municipal Court Clerk Association’s required hours of education, which was read into the minutes according to State Statute and a copy of same is attached to the minutes.
--Accepted the ARC grant for the construction of Frontage Road and to authorize Mayor Skinner to sign and execute any necessary documents related to same.
--Heard from Mayor Skinner, who advised the board that a new state law requires two officers of the board to obtain an additional four hours of updated advanced training by the Rural Water Association every four years with the two members to be decided at a later date. --Approved the Claims Docket, for the month of July 2021. It was noted that no Privilege License was obtained in July 2021.
--Voted to close the meeting to determine whether the board should declare the need for an executive session. --Voted to go into an executive session to discuss personnel matters.
--Adjourned the executive session.
--Recessed the meeting.