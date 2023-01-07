WALNUT • The Walnut board of aldermen met during its final meeting of 2022 on Dec. 6. Mayor Vicki Skinner, aldermen Allan Crum, Larry Dollar, Josh James, Manse Pulliam, Scott Pulliam, board attorney Bart Adams, municipal clerk Dana Hopkins, deputy municipal clerk Meghan Burchfield, police chief Mike Anglin, operations manager Brian Wilbanks and park director Chase Wilbanks were in attendance.
All votes were unanimous unless noted otherwise.
- Approved minutes from Nov. meetings
- No action was taken after it was noted during public comments/concerns that funding for repaving Ridge Road was not available
- No action was taken after Matt Grant provided information about MPGXtreme, a fuel-optimizing formula, during public comments/concerns
- Approved moving Tommy Garrett to a full-time police officer
- Approved declaration that the old batting cage previously used at the park as surplus property and to remove it from inventory for disposal
- Park director Chase Wilbanks advised that the planned youth basketball season would have to be rescheduled to when a time and facility could be arranged for practices
- Approved increasing the gas loan from The Peoples Bank for the project fire--public infrastructure improvements, aka Royal Oak project, by $40,000 making the total loan $645,000
- Approved list of accounts totaling $8,142.03 to be sent through the debt set-off program for collection
- Aldermen Manse Pulliam and Scott Pulliam recused themselves from the meeting
- Approved and granted a variance to the building ode requested by Clay Hall and authorized the installation of a mobile home on his property on Ridge Road
- Aldermen Manse Pulliam and Scott Pulliam rejoined the meeting
- Approved and authorized Mayor Skinner to sign the memorandum of agreement for the Royal Oak project
- Approved submission of an application under the FY 2023 community development block grant economic development program for the Royal Oak project and authorize Mayor Skinner to act on behalf of the town in connection with the application and to provide information and signature as needed
- Approved claims docket for Nov. 2022
- No action was taken on a list of privilege licenses totaling $541.09, issued in Nov. 2022
