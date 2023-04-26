WALNUT – North Mississippi Primary Health Care's newest offering in its lineup of healthcare services is Walnut Dental in Walnut.
NMPHC held an open house last week to show off the building to the public.
The open house included remarks by NMPHC CEO Miles Nunnally, Ripley Aldermen and NMPHC Board of Directors member Jackie McKenzie, NMPHC Board of Directors member Tim Watson, Walnut Mayor Vicki Skinner, Tippah County Board of Supervisors member Jimmy Gunn and NMPHC CQO Christina Nunnally.
The dental clinic will be a standard dental practice, but like all NMPHC locations, it will be beneficial for lower-income families.
"At NMPHC we believe in providing top-notch dental care that is both accessible and affordable to everyone in our communities," Miles Nunnally said. "We understand the importance of good oral health and its impact on overall well-being, which is why we've invested in the latest technology and equipment to ensure our patients receive the best possible care."
One method is accepting nearly all major insurance, including Mississippi Medicaid, which according to Christina Nunnally can be hard to find an office that will accept.
"We have taken the steps to make sure that people have access to these services," Christina Nunnally said.
Currently, the clinic in Walnut will have one dentist available. Ankit Bavariya, who splits his time between NMPHC's dental practices in Oxford and Ashland, will have to travel between the three dental locations until a new dentist can be brought in.
"We really appreciate (the community's) support and confidence in North Mississippi Primary Health Care being able to serve all of their health care needs," Christina Nunnally said.
According to NMPHC chief operating officer Bill Stone, the clinic will be opened once the final round of equipment is received. Once everything is in place, Walnut Dental will begin scheduling patients around one day per week until the demand grows and the number of appointments allows the clinic to be open two to three days per week.
"We believe by offering a welcoming and friendly environment we can make a positive impact on the lives of our patients, their families and the Walnut and Tippah County communities as a whole," Miles Nunnally said.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.