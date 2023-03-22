WALNUT • Since 1987, Walnut High School has put together one of its most successful teams on campus.
The WHS Math and Science Team has filled numerous trophy cases full of trophies and plaques commended its efforts at various competitions locally and across the state.
Now, 36 years later, the program is still alive and well, despite being out of action since the Spring of 2020, when the COVID-19 outbreak shutdown competitions for the past three years.
Walnut just wrapped up its scheduled competition slate with more hardware to add to its already stacked shelves.
Beth Smith, who has served as a sponsor for the program the last 13 years, said she wasn't quite sure what to expect from her team getting back to in-person competitions after a long hiatus, but her students have exceeded everything she could've conjured up.
“Being off for three years, we knew we had a lot of ground to cover, and the kids have just amazed me,” said Smith. “It’s like they haven’t missed a beat.”
In their first competition held at Mississippi College in Clinton, Laken Gaillard, Jacob Webb and Wayne Borden each took the top three spots, respectively, in the Biology competition. Three other competitors placed in the Top 10% in Biology: Keely Box, Brooklyn Crocker and Trenton Braddock.
As a team, Walnut took second place overall despite being pitted against larger schools like Oxford, Clinton, and private academies like Jackson Prep and Jackson Academy.
Later, the four-person team of Gaillard, Crocker, Jayla Meeks and Cadence Rolison earned the Regional Science Competition Top 8 School distinction in a virtual competition with Mississippi University of Women in Columbus.
Walnut wrapped up its slate on March 10 with a first place finish in science and another second place overall team score at the Northeast Mississippi Community College Math and Science Competition in Booneville.
Walnut's last in-person competition before this year was also the last competition for one of the team's most valuable members.
Mr. Danny Meeks taught science classes at Walnut for 34 years before his unexpected death in August 2020 at age 60. Meeks was the godfather of the WHS Math and Science Team, alongside another longtime science educator, Coach Sue Love.
Since his death, roles within the group have taken on a new life. Smith, who formerly coached the students in both Biology and Anatomy and Physiology, has swapped over to Meeks' role of advanced sciences such as Physics and Chemistry.
Joining Smith in 2021 was Landon Meeks, the son of the late Mr. Meeks. The former has plenty of experience being around the program with his dad, but also like Smith, was a part of the team himself during their school years.
“I know Beth and I take a lot of pride in it for being a part of it. But also there's some pride there because my dad and Coach Love got it started," said Meeks. "We just want to continue that legacy for the kids because it’s something that’s worthwhile. This is their education and gives them some scholarship options."
Back to its winning ways, Walnut has no plans of the program going away anytime soon. Smith said most of the nearly 20 kids involved with the team are juniors or younger.
“I think they have even bigger goals going into next year because of the success they’ve had this year,” said Smith.
The success of the club is due in large part because of the support from parents, school administrators, and the North Tippah School District office, according to both Meeks and Smith.
It's a buy-in from every aspect in hopes to shed light on what Smith called, "a tight-knit community."
“Ultimately, we want to represent Walnut High School and we want the name ‘Walnut High School’ to stand out. We want people at these competitions to say ‘Oh my gosh, there’s Walnut.’ That’s something you want them to say, almost with dread.,” Smith said. “We want people to know that this school is strong in this area of study and we’ve been fortunate enough to kind of prove that through the years.”
