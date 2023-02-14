Alben Hopkins, Sr., 81, died on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. He would have been 82 on Tuesday, Feb. 14.
Hopkins was in his third term as a chair of the Mississippi Gaming Commission after being reconfirmed last year by the state Senate.
Hopkins was born in Ripley and grew up in Walnut. He was a four-year letterman in basketball and baseball at Walnut Central High School. He spent much of his time working on his family farm which has been in continuous operation since 1836.
Hopkins attended Delta State University on a basketball scholarship where he also played on the baseball team.
Following his graduation from Delta State, Hopkins established a scholarship at Delta State University for qualifying high school students from Walnut and Tippah County to allow them an opportunity to get a higher education.
Hopkins earned his law degree from the University of Mississippi School of Law in 1965 and an Honorary Master of Laws Degree from the Mississippi College School of Law in 2010.
He began his law practice in Jackson with the law firm of Daniel, Coker and Horton in 1965. He moved with his law firm to an office in Gulfport in 1970, later opening his own firm known today as Hopkins, Barvie' & Hopkins, PLLC.
Hopkins retired as a Major General from the Mississippi National Guard. He entered military service in 1965 and later graduated from the Judge Advocate General's School in Charlottesville, Virginia. Hopkins served the last four years of his service as the Assistant Adjutant General of the State of Mississippi.
Hopkins received his Master of Theological Studies from the New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary in 2018. He was a deacon at First Baptist Church of Gulfport where he also taught Sunday school.
