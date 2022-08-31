BLUE MOUNTAIN • Kaylee Jade Turner, a 2022 graduate from Walnut Attendance Center is among Blue Mountain College’s fourth freshman honors class and a recipient of the Scholars of Distinction scholarship. The scholarship is awarded competitively to students who display outstanding academic performance, leadership characteristics, and integrity.
In 2019, the College established the Presidential and Provost Scholars of Distinction that offers full tuition, room, and board. Scholarship sponsors include Cathy and John Shepherd (Presidential), the Robert M. Hearin Foundation (Provost), Lisa and Michael Massengill (Provost), and the Dorothy D. and George H. Ruff Foundation (Provost).
Kaylee, daughter of Justin and Stephanie Turner, plans to pursue a degree in Worship Leadership with a minor in art at Blue Mountain College.
As a top student at Walnut Attendance Center, Kaylee earned recognition as salutatorian of her graduating class. While a student at Walnut, Kaylee was a member of Distributive Education Clubs of America (DECA), Beta Club, North Tippah Band, and the National Honor Society. She is also a Mississippi Scholar, recipient of six subject area awards, and the first-place recipient in the DECA Apparel and Accessories Marketing division.
Kaylee is a member of Falkner Baptist Church where she serves as a member of the worship choir and leader of the youth worship choir. She has also volunteered in many 5ks and color runs to help with multiple community fundraising benefits.
“Blue Mountain College is honored to welcome these exceptional students as a part of the BMC Honors College! Their outstanding academic achievements and demonstrated commitment to servant leadership make them an ideal fit for BMC, where students are taught within a Biblical worldview. As one of the fastest-growing Christian colleges in the South, BMC remains faithful to its mission and commitment to Christ-centered academic excellence,” stated Lynn Gibson, BMC’s vice-president of enrollment services.
For more information about the Presidential and Provost Scholars of Distinction, contact Lynn Gibson by phone at 662-685-4771 (Ext. 176) or by email at lgibson@bmc.edu.
