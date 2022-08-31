Purchase Access

BLUE MOUNTAIN • Kaylee Jade Turner, a 2022 graduate from Walnut Attendance Center is among Blue Mountain College’s fourth freshman honors class and a recipient of the Scholars of Distinction scholarship. The scholarship is awarded competitively to students who display outstanding academic performance, leadership characteristics, and integrity.

