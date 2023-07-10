TOPEKA, KS -- Washburn University is pleased to announce the students in its spring 2023 graduating class. These students completed their courses for certificates, associate, bachelor's, master's and doctorate degrees - 742 from Washburn University, 70 from the Washburn University School of Law and 550 from the Washburn Institute of Technology.

Newsletters

dillon.barnes@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you