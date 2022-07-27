A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Tippah County Wellness Center recognized their "Wellness Ironmen" for making the 125 day mark January 1st - June 30th.
Six dedicated members of TCWS earned a free shirt and free one month membership for coming 125+ days to work out. The six members are:
1. William Johnson: 147 days strong
2. Dennis Benefield: 145 days strong
3. Tatum Shappley: 138 days strong
4. Erin Kuykendall: 138 days strong
5. J Michael Shelton: 136 days strong
6. Kody Moore: 126 days strong
For more information about Tippah County Wellness Center, check out their Facebook page, or stop by TCWS at 202 Martindale Ave., Ripley.
lauren.gay@journalinc.com
Lauren is a reporter for the Southern Sentinel-Advocate.
