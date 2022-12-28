RIPLEY • Life has come full circle for Terry Porterfield.
Many years after Bobby Walker hired him to sack groceries at Big Red in Ripley, Porterfield now owns Big Red’s former home on City Ave N. now known as The Rusty Tub.
According to Porterfield, The Rusty Tub is a store for everyone, with everything to offer. The store features antiques, furniture and clothing, mostly. However, the inventory is rotated in and out on a weekly basis.
“I want it to be an everything store,” Porterfield said. “I want to focus a lot on men’s clothing, I want to go big with that. New furniture, vintage stuff, unique stuff. I hunt for it.”
The name, The Rusty Tub, originates from a time when Porterfield was moving some stuff he had acquired from an estate sale. At the time, he was trying to think of a proper name for the store. According to Porterfield, he was moving an old rusty bathtub when suddenly two of the legs broke off.
“What in the world am I going to do with this rusty tub?” Porterfield said to himself. Then he thought, “There it is, The Rusty Tub.”
The name stuck. The bathtub fountain featured on the outside of the store is the same tub Porterfield broke on that day. It now serves as the store’s mascot and symbolizes many of the antiques that can be found inside.
The Rusty Tub opened its doors last month on Nov. 4. However, before the building was ready for the grand opening, Porterfield had work to do. The bones of the building were good, but it needed a facelift. The floors, walls, ceiling lights and outside all needed work.
“I was doing the selling at the open market in Corinth,” Porterfield said. “I wanted to do something here in Ripley. I looked at this building and was going to lease it. It needed serious repairs and I couldn’t do anything with it the way it looked, so I decided to buy it.”
Once he purchased the building, his dream was one step closer to becoming a reality.
“I love it,” Porterfield said. “I want there to be something here for everybody on every level of financial status. My goal is to have a clean store where people come to laugh. I like to carry on and I love the customers. I’m at a retirement point in my life but I’m working more than ever.”
However, working more than he ever has doesn’t bother Porterfield. Since the opening on Nov. 4, he has been at the store every day except two, which was the result of surgery. He is passionate about the store and the items they sell, as antique hunting has been something he has done his entire life.
Most of the items at The Rusty Tub are acquired locally, with Porterfield himself judging whether he likes it enough to be featured at his store. He wants to keep the majority of his inventory local for now.
“I try to buy everything locally,” Porterfield said. “ I search for it, I hunt. Some estate sales, some individuals. I’ve got a lot of people in Ripley who have stuff that has never been circulated in the public, so nobody has ever seen it. Tupelo may be the furthest away I’ve bought stuff from.”
The Rusty Tub is open every day of the week, including Sundays when many businesses in town are closed. Porterfield sees Sunday as a win-win opportunity for the community and his business.
“I want to provide a place for people to come when they have nowhere else to go and nothing else to do,” Porterfield said. “No matter what days other places in town close down, I want to be open.”
Although The Rusty Tub’s doors have been open for a little less than two months, Porterfield is seemingly energized by owning and operating The Rusty Tub. He has made enough trips to antique stores and estate sales to fill up a lifetime. And now he gets to visit one every day.
“I want to thank everybody,” Porterfield said. “I appreciate them coming, but they don't have to buy to come through and come look. I love seeing people I haven't seen in forever and I've made many new friends. It’s awesome. I just want the people to come here and be happy and enjoy it.”
