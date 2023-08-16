WALNUT — Eli Wilburn of BSA Troop 238 in Walnut recently completed an impressive Eagle Scout project to benefit the Town of Walnut and the Walnut Attendance Center athletic facilities.
Wilburn began scouting as a first grader in 2011. He started with Pack 123 in Corinth and then transferred to Pack 238 the following year.
Boy Scouts of America states that to attain the Eagle rank, a Scout must earn at least 21 merit badges, fulfill leadership roles, display outdoor survival skills, demonstrate by example the Scout Oath and Law, and complete a comprehensive service project in the community. A Scout is expected to be trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean, and reverent.
Respect for our country and the American Flag is also an important component to Scouting. As an athlete at Walnut, Wilburn saw a need, as three of the athletic facilities attempted to utilize one flag pole. The flag pole was very difficult to see from the softball field. It was also in an awkward location for the players and spectators to see at the baseball field. Although it did seem to work well for football games, the existing flag and pole was not up to flag code.
Wilburn planned his Eagle Scout project with the goal of providing a flag pole and new flags at each of these facilities, taking care that each of them will be well cared for and up to code.
The purpose of the Eagle Project is to give the Scout an opportunity to plan, develop, and give leadership to others. The projects are evaluated based on the benefit to the organization being served, and on the leadership provided by the candidate. Wilburn partnered with local people and businesses to raise almost $1,500 for the project. These funds were used to purchase new poles, new flags, new clasps, new ropes, proper lighting, and concrete. Donations came from his grandparents: Greg and Tena James; Wayne and Kathy Wilburn; American Legion Post 81, The Peoples Bank, Tomlinson’s Hardware, Charles Balch, and fellow Eagle Scout John Booth Farese.
For approval of the project, Wilburn approached the Town of Walnut, WAC administration, and North Tippah School Board. When it came time to work, he received a lot of help from members of Troop 238 and members of the Walnut baseball team. They worked many hours in the heat, digging holes and pouring concrete. As a thank you to two large groups of people who have encouraged him, Wilburn dedicated the flags to his fellow Scouts and Scout Leaders and to the athletes of Walnut.
Fellow BSA leader and WHS Archery Coach Brian Quinn stated, “This is a very, very nice addition to the Walnut Wildcat campus, as well as to the Town of Walnut. It is probably one of, if not the best, Eagle Scout projects to be completed in Walnut, maybe even in Tippah County. It pleases me to know it will be there for a long time. It will be something that we Scouts can use to remember and retell 'back in the day' stories."
Troop 238 of Walnut has had a busy spring and summer. There are currently three Scouts working towards Eagle Scout. Aaron Cabriana and Jacob Webb have recently finished the process. All three of these Scouts chose to do a service project for the school. Cabriana provided landscaping at the football field, while Webb planned a successful book drive the the high school library.
