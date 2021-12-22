Teachers across the country anticipated a better 2021-2022 school year, but many have been disappointed with ongoing COVID protocols and outbreaks. To bring a little holiday cheer back into the community, one little North Mississippi school took matters into its own crafty hands.
Blue Mountain School, one of the smallest K-12 schools in the state, is not small of heart. So when things felt particularly dreary as the days got colder, the Blue Mountain High School Student Council wanted to make things more cheerful.
“This year, we wanted Homecoming to be big,” said student council president Jazmine Moreno. “Last year was bad because we were on hybrid schedule due to COVID and only a few people even got to come to the ceremony. So we wanted to make it fun this year because it seems like we haven’t had much fun in the last couple of years.”
One idea to liven things up was to have a door decorating contest that tied in with the “Winter Wonderland” theme of Homecoming.
“We presented the idea to the teachers, and they immediately started to run with it,” said council co-sponsor Mallory Hurt. “The kids got on board soon after, even in the high school, and it just got more and more elaborate.”
On Thursday, December 9, South Tippah School District’s curriculum director Kelly Gates and community member and school parent Amy Thurmond came to judge the doors in the contest. They were immediately impressed with the scale and creativity of the school’s efforts.
“All I can say is ‘wow’!” said Gates. “The creativity and attention to detail was astonishing. The level of teamwork among teachers and students was immediately evident and impressive.”
The K-2 hallway was transformed into Dr. Seuss’s “Whoville,” with images of the Grinch at every turn. Students’ faces were imposed onto “Who” characters who looked like they were singing around trees and houses all throughout the hall. A food cart welcomed the judging team with “Grinch snacks,” and spotlights, fog, and colorful lights followed the judges down the hall. Student work was displayed between doorways, all colorfully on theme but standards-based. Students even wrote paragraphs about “how to grow the Grinch’s heart.” Personal details were in every inch of the decorations, as even the wreaths were made with the students’ handprints. A massive “crump it” created from paper filled one wall, churning out snowflakes featuring more of the children’s faces.
Kindergarten teacher Roxanne Ward said, “We had such a blast working with the kids to transform our hall.”
The upper elementary was not to be outdone. Their hallway was filled with the spirit of a blue and white Winter Wonderland. Student snowflake and snowman creations filled the walls, and white and blue lights lit the space. White branches and trees with lights filled the area all the way down the hall.
One wall featured student poems in the shape of trees. “We were doing our poetry unit. So, the students each wrote an original poem about a winter topic or animal. I was so proud of their poems and the hard work they put in,” said fourth-grade teacher Nicole Decanter.
Even high school students and teachers got into the spirit with every door decorated and much of the hallway space. Doors were both funny and creative. Santa got stuck in one fireplace-themed door, and The Polar Express train barrelled through the door of another. The Grinch stole books from the library in one, and an elf invited students to take a “sELFie” in yet another. There were gingerbread houses, 3-D snowmen, reindeer, and woodland animals, as well. Almost all decor was student-created.
Some decor was even educational. The high school science teacher featured a glittery depiction of how snowflakes are formed, and the junior high English classroom turned their door into A Christmas Carol, which they had just read. Students created decorations and put them up during their mentoring period. Teachers lent one another supplies and helped with ideas for their classroom neighbors.
“For a week, we could hear students and teachers laughing and working together. It was a sound we have really missed since COVID. This went a long way in boosting morale for both students and staff,” said Hurt. “It was so popular that I think we will have to make it an annual event.”
Principal Chris Killough plans to allow winners to dress in pajamas and have a hot chocolate party to celebrate their efforts. “The school looks beautiful and everyone seems to be in better spirits with the festive scenery,” he said. “I’m so proud of our teachers and students for their hard work.”
Teachers plan to leave the decor in place into the winter holiday break in order to keep spirits up. “This has felt like our happy little school again,” said librarian Brent Grisham. “It has not only brought back the spirit of the holidays, but also the spirit of Blue Mountain.”