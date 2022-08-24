Unsolved mysteries are where you find them, and about 12 Tippah County Historical and Genealogical Society members are helping solve hundreds of them at a cemetery in Ripley.
Those mysteries involve locating hundreds of unmarked graves dating from the mid-1800s to as recently as 10-15 years ago.
There are sporadic graves with areas of unlevel ground in between, which is often a sign of sunken earth over a coffin or body.
As unmarked graves are located, a simple unadorned metal cross is placed atop each one. The grave itself is not disturbed.
The project is a cooperative venture —the metal is welded into crosses by Tippah County Vocational Center students, using steel purchased by the Society.
It’s an ongoing, ambitious project, said Felecia Caples, who is the society’s archivist. The hundreds of unmarked graves believed to be in the cemetery are enough to keep the Vo-Tech students making crosses for years to come, she said.
“The Society began doing this last year. So far, we’ve put out 29 crosses made by Vo-tech students which were left over from another project we were doing,” she said.
The work is under way in the old section of the cemetery. They’re making their own maps as they progress. Society members work when money is available on the project
“We’re working from the Ripley Cemetery Book by Jerry Owen, old maps from the cemetery and the city, and funeral home records to locate the graves.
“Based on those records, we believe there are over 400 unmarked graves in the cemetery,” she said this week.
She said cross-checking the records is a tedious process that sometimes — but not always —yields the name of who is buried in an unmarked grave.
Time, weather and sometimes vandals may have removed any individual gravestones or family headstone that once remained, she said.
Some of the unmarked graves were likely connected as family plots.
Oftentimes, though, the graves cling tenaciously to their secrets buried within.
Sketchy records mean it’s sometimes impossible to determine the identity of the remains; their names remain forever lost to history.
The unmarked graves are located by a process of dowsing, often called witching.
Dowsing for water or metal – and even bodies – has been practiced for thousands of years.
Dowsing is also called divining or witching. Witching for graves using witch hazel twigs dates back to 15th century Germany and many consider it satanic, according to research.
To make a witching device, strip the coating from two lengths of copper wire, each about two feet long, then create a right angle of about five inches at the end of each wire.
Searchers then hold the two lengths away from their body and begin walking slowly.
When the wires cross over a grave, they slowly come together and eventually cross. As the person continued walking past the grave, they part.
It’s not a perfect technique. The rods will pick up something in the ground. It may be electrical wire, or a water line, septic tank, underground stream — or a human grave.
It’s more a matter of science than magic.
The electro-magnetic field in the rods counteracts with the electro-magnetic currents in the earth, which become stronger in areas that are dug up. The rods pull closer to that and cross.
Workers at the cemetery also probe the soil in the area with a 6-foot- long rod with a blunt end and a T-shaped handle. The soil is probed in various spots looking for the resistance one would expect from a body, coffin or vault.
Some believe that witching can sometimes tell the sex of a buried body — supposedly the rods will swing toward a male’s feet or a female’s head.
A rod swinging counterclockwise may indicate the buried body is female, clockwise indicates a male.
Witching may also indicate the length of a body. Wires that stay crossed longer may indicate an adult; shorter periods may mean a child.
Witching may indicate more than one person in a grave, such as a mother and child.
A longer than normal crossed period may indicate a larger animal such as a horse.
Caples hasn’t found those theories to be true, she said.
Caples welcomes help from the community with the project. “We can quickly teach anyone to do witching,” she chuckled.
Those wishing to donate time and or money can contact her via the Tippah County Historical and Genealogical Society Facebook page, or send a donation via PayPal, or drop a check off at the Tippah County Development Foundation at 201 Union St. and or the Ripley Library.
